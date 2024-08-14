Bridging the Political Divide @ The MDLE

A bipartisan platform takes center stage in a new movement aimed at fostering national unity and political reform.

DENVER, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2024 election approaches, a groundbreaking initiative is poised to tackle America's political polarization by empowering voters with a place to share their voice while advocating for bipartisan solutions. Recent Gallup polling highlights that 28% of Americans identify as Democrats, 30% as Republicans, and a notable 41% as Independents, underscoring a significant opportunity to engage beyond traditional party lines.

"We are not trying to create a third political party—that would divide us further. Instead, our goal is to encourage both major political parties to serve the needs of all Americans, not just their supporters," said Chris Kilcullen, founder of The MDLE. "The President who wins this election must unite the country for the benefit of all, not just the red or blue team. We need to think about everything differently and look for innovative solutions to our nation's greatest problem then compromise to create the best version of America, in the middle.

Key Points of the Initiative:

Understanding Voter Needs and Concerns: By compiling the top three issues from every American, the initiative aims to create a comprehensive to-do list for leaders to address the real needs of the entire population.

Promoting Bipartisan Ideas/Solutions: Through our podcasts at TheMDLE.com and community engagements, the initiative will encourage discussions on solutions and motivate leaders to listen, learn, and find common ground.

Holding Leaders Accountable: Monitoring the actions and votes of elected officials to ensure they align with the priorities identified by the American people, and not their special interest.

Encouraging Political Engagement: Inspiring all voters to demand that candidates focus on addressing voter needs rather than attacking each other, and work together to solve problems.

"I believe that America is the land of opportunity. But this is not the country I want to pass down to my children. We need to set our differences aside and stop repeating the same divisive political cycles," added Chris Kilcullen.

This initiative will extend well beyond the 2024 election, maintaining a commitment to gathering voter input, fostering bipartisan dialogue, and supporting candidates dedicated to bridging the political divide. Through this ongoing effort, the movement aims to cultivate a more unified and effective political landscape.

About The MDLE:

The MDLE is committed to addressing the needs of all Americans by engaging Independent, Republican, and Democratic voters, promoting bipartisan solutions, and holding leaders accountable. Founded by Chris Kilcullen, the organization strives to foster a more collaborative and effective political environment for future generations.

