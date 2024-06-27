Bridging the Trade Skills Gap: Rebellious Wines Unveils Scholarship for Underrepresented Populations

The Rebellious Riveters Scholarship Program aims to empower students by offering tuition support in post-secondary technical programs across the United States

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of championing the unconventional, Rebellious Wines from California today announced the Rebellious Riveters Scholarship in partnership with TechForce Foundation. The scholarship is a testament to the brand's commitment to challenging the status quo and aims to empower individuals eager to forge careers in skilled trades.

The development of this Rebellious Riveters Scholarship Program is a direct response to Rebellious Wines­' recent survey, which found that more than half (55%) of Americans believe in breaking gender norms through their career choices. It comes at a critical time as America grapples with a dual challenge: filling the skills gap in its labor market and breaking down gender norms that have kept underrepresented populations out of these lucrative careers.

"The skills gap in trade careers is a pressing issue. Our country needs nearly 800,000 new automotive, diesel, collision repair, aviation, and avionics technicians by 2027 to meet demand, and the underrepresentation of diverse groups is a key factor to consider," said TechForce Foundation CEO Jennifer Maher. "Support from Rebellious Wines contributes to TechForce Foundation's charitable work of inspiring all students to explore technician careers, supporting them through their education and connecting them to successful careers. We're dedicated to increasing representation and partnering with like-minded partners like Rebellious Wines to empower students around the U.S. and provide the crucial support they need to break into these fulfilling careers."

The industry is experiencing a significant skills gap among underrepresented populations. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women are particularly underrepresented, accounting for less than 3% of employed technicians. The Rebellious Riveters Scholarship aims to address this disparity and inspire more people to pursue careers in the skilled trades.

"This scholarship is about equipping unapologetically rebellious individuals with the tools they need to build successful careers," said Bob DeRoose, President and CEO of Kobrand Corporation. "We are committed to breaking barriers and are honored to support those who embody this notion of being rebellious for good. After all, their drive and determination will ultimately help bridge the skills gap, proving that the future of these industries will be both inclusive and rebellious."

The Rebellious Riveters Scholarship Program will begin accepting applications on June 26, 2024, and will accept submissions on a rolling basis through August 2024. The scholarships will be available for eligible students enrolled in any post-secondary technician program across the United States.

Please visit www.rebelliouswine.com/rebelliousriveters for more information about the Rebellious Riveters Scholarship Program.

About Kobrand Corporation:

Founded in 1944, Kobrand Corporation remains one of the few family-owned wine and spirits companies in the United States. Kobrand's portfolio of fine wine and spirits was meticulously selected according to a single, unerring principle: quality. This continued focus has made the Kobrand name synonymous with wines and spirits of the highest caliber for over 75 years. Kobrand is the exclusive US agent for an outstanding selection of fine wines from all key wine regions, including the United States, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Japan, Chile, Argentina, Germany, and New Zealand. For more information about Kobrand and our portfolio visit http://www.Kobrandwineandspirits.com

About Rebellious Wines:

Founded on the belief that the best wines are born from the unbridled spirit of Nature, Rebellious wines are a testament to the unconventional. With a focus on selecting the finest grapes and embracing unexpected blends, Rebellious offers an extraordinary experience that challenges the status quo. These wines embody an unapologetically rebellious nature, resulting in full-bodied creations that captivate the senses. Like their namesake, they serve as a beacon for those who dare to live on their own terms. Rebellious wines are not just wine; they are a toast to the innovators and trailblazers who continue to inspire and redefine our society, an invitation to embrace the unpredictable and a splash of extraordinary.

About TechForce Foundation:

TechForce Foundation is a national nonprofit, 501(c)(3) with the mission to champion all students to and through their education and into careers as professional technicians. TechForce powers the technician workforce by awarding more than $4 million in scholarships and grants annually to financially disadvantaged students; changes perceptions towards this evolving, 'new collar' STEM career; and provides local career exploration and workforce development programming. TechForce's online network of students, working technicians, instructors, employers, industry professionals and enthusiasts is the conduit through which the charity delivers its free resources for the benefit of aspiring technicians. For more information, visit techforce.org. Follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Linkedin.

