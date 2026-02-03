Bridging Uncertainty with Confidence: CrossSight Due Diligence Platform Now Generally Available

SOUTH RIDING, Va., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoBase Publishers, Inc., the leading provider of defense industry intelligence through its DACIS platform, today announced the general availability of CrossSight, the comprehensive due diligence automation platform built on decades of trusted aerospace, defense, and government contractor intelligence. CrossSight transforms how organizations conduct due diligence by delivering actionable risk assessments, cybersecurity analysis, and supply chain intelligence in hours rather than the weeks required by traditional consulting methods.

CrossSight provides deep company scans including Dark Web sweeps and extensive cybersecurity analysis.

Following the December 2024 partnership announcement with Core4ce at the American Aerospace and Defense Summit in Glendale, Arizona, CrossSight has completed its development phase and is now available to customers across regulated industries including aerospace and defense, healthcare, financial services, and critical infrastructure sectors.

"The response to our initial announcement validated the market's need for faster, more comprehensive due diligence solutions," said Eric Hess, CEO of InfoBase Publishers, Inc. "CrossSight delivers on our commitment to transform fragmented data into defensible intelligence. Working with Core4ce and by leveraging the proven DACIS intelligence platform that industry leaders have trusted for years, we're bringing that same rigor and depth to the due diligence market."

CrossSight aggregates and analyzes key organizational indicators such as contract performance data, cybersecurity posture, supply chain dependencies, financial health, legal exposure, and threat intelligence from open and dark web sources to expose hidden risks across thousands of companies. The platform serves M&A teams screening acquisition targets, supply chain managers vetting suppliers, deal & investment analysts validating claims, and CISOs monitoring third-party cyber risk.

Built on aerospace and defense standards where due diligence requirements are most demanding, CrossSight brings that proven rigor to organizations across all regulated sectors. The platform provides entity and sector specific visibility, comprehensive risk scoring, and defensible analysis for audits and compliance reviews.

CrossSight is what your organization has been waiting for and is available immediately at crosssight.io.

About InfoBase Publishers, Inc.

InfoBase Publishers, Inc. is the provider of DACIS, the aerospace and defense industry's most comprehensive intelligence platform covering contracts, companies, programs, and market dynamics. Headquartered in South Riding, Virginia, InfoBase Publishers serves the defense, aerospace, and regulated industries with authoritative data and analysis. For more than 28 years, DACIS remains dedicated to empowering defense industry organizations with unmatched insights to enhance their strategic decision-making processes.

About Core4ce

Core4ce is a trusted national security partner that operates with a data mindset. We harness the power of data to advance research and development initiatives, develop technology solutions, and protect national interests. Through collaboration across four disciplines – cyber, analytics, engineering, and mission solutions – we work to ensure that the warfighters and intelligence officers protecting our nation have the best possible tools, data, and operational support. We build long-term relationships with our customers and pair them with top-tier experts who know what's at stake and how to deliver results with precision and purpose.

Media Contact: Joseph Loveless, InfoBase Publishers, Inc., [email protected]

SOURCE InfoBase Publishers, Inc.