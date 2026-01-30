BRIDOR Continues Expansion in the U.S., Invests $200 Million to Double Production Capacity at its Vineland, New Jersey Baking Site

VINELAND, N.J., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIDOR (part of LE DUFF Group, $4 Billion revenue 2025), a leading producer of premium bakery products and Viennese pastries sold in more than 100 countries, celebrates a new step in its U.S expansion. The bakery manufacturer recently revealed a major expansion to its Vineland, New Jersey site by investing in a new Viennese Pastries line, a new warehouse, research & development center, culinary academy, baking center, and an automated bread line. The expansion at Vineland will double the production capabilities at the bakery and is part of a multi-billion-dollar investment strategy BRIDOR has committed to within the United States over the next several years.

Eric Juillet de Saint Lager, CEO, BRIDOR North America, Philippe Morin, CEO, BRIDOR Worldwide and Anthony Fanucci, Mayor of the City of Vineland join together for an event celebrating company's long-term investment strategy in North America Eric Juillet de Saint Lager, CEO, BRIDOR North America, Anthony Fanucci, Mayor of the City of Vineland and Philippe Morin, CEO, BRIDOR Worldwide Celebrate the New Jersey Baking Site Expansion

New state-of-the-art equipment to enhance production capacity

The Vineland expansion project, which broke ground in the fall of 2024, included the construction of a 51,000+ square-foot building to house a newly acquired high-speed, automated Viennese pastry production line, as well as the installation of a state-of-the-art industrial refrigeration system. The new pastry line has been operational since summer 2025 and is now producing premium Viennese pastries for professional foodservice and retail partners across the United States and beyond.

In addition to the facility expansion, BRIDOR has invested in a new high-speed, automated bread production line that will replace the existing line within the current building footprint. This upgrade will further enhance the Vineland site's versatility, efficiency and output, with the bread line expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2026.

BRIDOR hosted a celebration at the Vineland plant on January 28, 2026, to commemorate the milestone as part of the company's long-term investment strategy in North America. The expansion strengthens BRIDOR's East Coast production capabilities and reinforces its commitment to serving U.S. customers with locally produced, premium-quality bakery products while increasing capacity to meet growing demand without compromising the artisanal standards the brand is known for.

"This expansion reflects our commitment to growing closer to our customers and responding quickly to the needs of the U.S. market. By strengthening our Vineland production capabilities, we're able to scale efficiently while preserving the craftsmanship, quality and consistency that define BRIDOR," said Eric Julliet de Saint Lager, CEO of BRIDOR North America. "Vineland plays a critical role in our growth today and well into the future."

BRIDOR is accelerating its global growth in the United States

BRIDOR's investment in Vineland reflects its broader North American growth strategy focused on localization, producing European-inspired bakery products closer to customers, sourcing ingredients locally where possible, and building flexible capacity to meet evolving customer needs. With more than 40 years of presence in North America, BRIDOR combines deep culinary know-how with industrial excellence, working closely with renowned chefs to imagine high-quality, original creations tailored to the needs of leading catering and hospitality professionals and bakery-loving customers.

BRIDOR's continued investment in Vineland is a meaningful win for our community. This expansion brings advanced manufacturing capabilities, supports local jobs and reinforces Vineland's role as a hub for high-quality food production. We're proud to partner with a global company that is committed to long-term growth in our city," said Anthony R. Fanucci, Mayor of the City of Vineland.

The Vineland expansion complements BRIDOR's growing national footprint. In the western United States, the company is currently constructing a new production facility in the Greater Salt Lake City area, with plans to bring the site online in 2026. Additionally, BRIDOR recently announced plans to build a state-of-the-art industrial bakery in Lancaster, Texas. The two new facilities will expand BRIDOR's North American footprint, joining its existing operational plants in Quebec, Canada, Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Vineland, New Jersey.

Together, these major investments underscore BRIDOR's commitment to re-localizing production in the U.S. while continuing to deliver authentic French bakery products at scale.

"North America is a strategic priority for BRIDOR, and these investments demonstrate our long-term vision for the region. Expanding our production footprint allows us to combine French baking expertise with local manufacturing excellence, ensuring we can deliver premium products at scale while remaining deeply connected to our customers," said Philippe Morin, CEO of BRIDOR Worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT

Amy Tew

SRW | C.A. Fortune

310-351-4332

[email protected]

SOURCE BRIDOR USA