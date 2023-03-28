Brid.TV Launches the Yield Optimization Engine

Brid.TV Introduces a Yield Optimization Engine for Publishers

BELGRADE, Serbia, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brid.TV, a leading provider of video monetization and management solutions tailored to publishers and other video-focused businesses, has announced an update of the platform which includes the Yield Optimization Engine, a set of monetization boosters for publishers looking to increase ad revenue.

"Yield Optimization Engine and its dynamic price floor optimizer make millions of decisions on the fly to set the best floor value for each auction", said Igor Damic, VP of Product at Brid.TV. "The Engine relies on data analytics and advanced algorithms to boost ad performance and increase ad serving opportunities. This leads to significantly higher ad revenue for publishers. Some of our premium partners have already seen a 110% increase in RPMs", he added.

Brid.TV's Yield Optimization Engine includes two boosters. First, there is the dynamic price floor optimizer for publishers who have Prebid.js, which automatically sets price floors for each impression, increasing publishers' RPMs. It tracks auction performance in real time and adjusts optimal price floors accordingly.

For publishers who don't use Prebid, there is Brid.TV's intelligent waterfall management, which ensures a higher number of ad serving opportunities and activates the entire ad stack.

Publishers can access the Yield Optimization Engine as a standalone option from their CMS or as a part of newly-launched Managed Ads, a value-added service for all premium publishers that leverages advanced ad tech and the experience of the Brid.TV ad ops team to maximize ad revenue.

To learn more about the Brid.TV Yield Optimization Engine and other video monetization solutions, click here or contact Brid.TV.

About Brid.TV

Brid.TV is a premium video and ad tech company trusted by the ever-expanding list of publishers, ad networks, and other video-focused businesses. It is a prime solution for the discovery, hosting, management, and distribution of video content. With great experience in ad tech and monetization, Brid.TV is able to provide advanced ad stack tools for publishers keeping them ahead of the curve while maximizing ad yield.

On top of the robust video platform, Brid.TV delivers high-quality ad demand, video content, white-label OTT apps, and the utmost flexibility in meeting publishers' needs using in-house customer success management.

Find out more on the Brid.TV website and LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2040282/Brid_TV_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Brid.TV