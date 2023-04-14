Brie Larson, Kit Harington and Hailee Steinfeld to Headline The ACE Experience @ Superhero Comic Con & Car Show

SAN ANTONIO, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Kit Harington (Jon Snow / Black Knight), and Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop / Spider-Gwen) are headlining The ACE Experience @ Superhero Comic Con & Car Show happening July 7-8-9, 2023 (FRI-SAT-SUN) at Freeman Expo Halls in San Antonio, Texas! Celebrity Photo Ops, In-Person Autographs and General Admission tickets are available now via pmxevents.com .

The ACE Experience @ Superhero Comic Con & Car Show 2023

ACE Comic Con and PMX Events previously announced their official partnership for the upcoming Superhero Comic Con & Car Show in November 2022. The two comic con powerhouses are uniting to bring the ultimate fan experience to San Antonio.

"These are the first of many global box office stars and household names that are coming to San Antonio," said Stephen Shamus, ACE Comic Con President. "Brie, Kit and Hailee are massive stars and the fan reaction has been overwhelming!"

Stay tuned for additional celebrity guests announcements on the ACE Comic Con social channels at Facebook.com/TheACEUniverse or @acecomiccon on Instagram and Twitter. To learn more about the Superhero Comic Con & Car Show please visit pmxevents.com .

ABOUT ACE UNIVERSE

ACE Universe is a New York-based multi-media and experiential events company founded by Gareb and Stephen Shamus, who are the world's most innovative producers of Comic Con events. Gareb is a leading pop-culture expert, founder of the largest Comic Con tour in the world, an original producer of national Comic Cons and publisher of multiple award-winning magazines published in 75 countries worldwide. Stephen has personally produced over 175 Comic Con events, booked thousands of celebrity guests and played host to millions of happy fans. In addition to producing premium events, ACE Universe has launched a new service, ACE Signatures Send-In Service Today (ASSIST), connecting fans to their favorite celebrities through the on-going pandemic. Fans can view content from previous events and our virtual talent Q&As on www.youtube.com/ACEUniverseComicCon and engage with us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

SOURCE ACE Universe