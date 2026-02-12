BriefCatch Acquires WordRake and Its Patented Technology, Uniting Two Trusted Standards in Legal Writing

Acquisition reinforces workflow-embedded editing and disciplined legal writing amid rapid AI adoption

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BriefCatch, a legal-writing platform used by law firms and courts nationwide, has acquired WordRake's core product and technology assets—including a portfolio of twelve U.S. patents and its patented editing algorithms—in an asset purchase that closed today.

The acquisition brings together two widely trusted approaches to legal writing: WordRake's sentence-level clarity and concision technology, and BriefCatch's document-level legal analysis. Each solution is designed to improve writing quality while preserving lawyer judgment.

"As AI reshapes legal workflows, firms demand expert tools that sharpen coveted skills without creating new liability," said Ross Guberman, founder and CEO of BriefCatch. "Integrating WordRake's trusted editing signals into BriefCatch reflects our disciplined, lawyer-in-control approach to writing—one built on the precision, judgment, and professionalism that matter more than ever."

The transaction advances BriefCatch's mission to set the professional standard for legal writing by combining WordRake's proven editing signals with BriefCatch's expert-informed analysis of structure, emphasis, and persuasion. Both platforms are built to support, rather than replace, attorney decision-making.

WordRake will remain fully supported for existing customers, including continued use within Microsoft Word and Outlook. Existing licenses will be honored, and the products will operate separately in the near term, with a clear roadmap for future integration.

"WordRake has earned the trust of legal and professional writers for more than a decade by helping them write with greater clarity and concision, directly inside the tools they already use," said Scott Johns, CEO of WordRake. "BriefCatch shares WordRake's commitment to rigorous, practical writing improvement, and we're confident it's the right home for this technology's next chapter. Customers can expect a consistent product experience and continued support during this transition." Johns will work for BriefCatch as a Strategic Advisor.

WordRake's patented in-line editing technology helps writers identify unnecessary words, tighten prose, and improve sentence-level clarity directly within their existing workflow. Its focus on disciplined editing has made it a widely adopted tool across law firms, as well as among professionals in business, government, and academia.

BriefCatch applies AI-assisted analysis at the document and argument level, helping lawyers strengthen organization, emphasis, and persuasive impact based on established principles of legal writing. With the addition of WordRake's patented technology, BriefCatch further expands its workflow-embedded editing and quality-control capabilities for high-stakes legal documents.

To learn more about how BriefCatch helps legal professionals write with greater clarity and precision, visit www.briefcatch.com.

About BriefCatch

Founded by bestselling author, legal-writing authority, and trainer of all new federal judges, Ross Guberman, BriefCatch delivers expert-informed editing technology trusted by tens of thousands of law firms, courts, agencies, and legal professionals. Integrating directly into Microsoft Word, BriefCatch provides instant, practical guidance to improve the clarity, precision, and persuasive power of legal writing.

About WordRake

Launched in 2012 by writing expert and New York Times bestselling author Gary Kinder, WordRake is patented editing software that runs in Microsoft Word and Outlook. Its algorithms were developed from patterns Kinder identified while teaching over 1,000 writing programs for the country's largest businesses and law firms. WordRake is used by legal and professional writers across law firms, government agencies, corporations, and universities.

Media Contact

Interdependence

[email protected]

SOURCE BriefCatch