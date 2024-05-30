BriefCatch Bolsters Executive Team to Accelerate Growth and Drive Market Expansion

"I'm thrilled to welcome Lydia, Darren, and Kyle to our team. They are legal tech rockstars and exceptional leaders who bring deep expertise, insight, and experience responding to the needs of legal organizations," said Ross Guberman, Founder and CEO of BriefCatch. "Each has built and scaled legal tech and enterprise SaaS companies, brought category-creating products to market, and earned nationwide reputations as legal-industry trusted advisors. With these three at the helm, we can further our mission of empowering legal professionals to benefit from writing excellence."

Chief Marketing Officer Lydia Flocchini is an established go-to-market leader with 30 years of experience in leadership roles at Thomson Reuters, Lex Machina, Logikcull, and SurePoint Technologies. Flocchini will build and scale the GTM function, overseeing everything from branding, messaging, and product marketing to revenue operations, sales enablement, and community. "I'm excited to join one of the leading teams in human-centered and responsible AI and to partner with customers relying on BriefCatch to ensure the highest professional standards and delivery of their best work," said Flocchini. She has received numerous legal tech and marketing accolades. She is an ILTA 2023 Influential Woman in Legal Tech, a 2023 College of Law Practice Management Fellow, and a Winner of Demand Gen Report's 2021 B2B Innovator Awards.

Chief Sales Officer Darren Schleicher brings 20 years of experience as a trusted partner to prestigious law firms, Fortune 500 companies, federal courts, and government agencies. He previously served for 10 years as Director of Sales and Sales Strategy at Lex Machina, where he was the top-performing sales executive in the nation, surpassing sales goals, and a multi-year Circle of Excellence Winner. Schleicher will lead the sales team, drive revenue growth, and expand market awareness. "Writing is a lawyer's stock in trade. Helping legal professionals enhance this core skill is incredibly rewarding," said Schleicher. "This could be helping an associate go from good to great, a partner going from great to winning, or a judge drafting a groundbreaking opinion. I look forward to bringing BriefCatch to lawyers striving for top client service and profitability."

Kyle Bahr joins BriefCatch as the new Product Manager of AI and New Products. He brings deep industry insights from his experience as in-house counsel, litigator at White & Case and Reed Smith, judicial clerk, and legal tech consultant focused on responsible Generative AI. "As a former litigator, I understand the challenge of producing high-quality work under tight deadlines," said Bahr. "I'm thrilled to expand BriefCatch into new areas, ethically harnessing AI to help legal professionals excel." Under Bahr's leadership, BriefCatch will launch a suite of AI-enabled products that help legal professionals communicate more effectively and catapult their work to the next level.

Hiring these new leaders follows several other recent wins, including securing a seed round of $3.5M in August 2023, launching BriefCatch for Outlook and ClientCatch, adding David Lat to the Board of Directors, and creating the Legal Writing Advisory Panel, an elite cadre of 35 judges, advocates, and academics handpicked for their legal writing savvy.

To learn more about BriefCatch or to see a demo, please visit briefcatch.com .

About BriefCatch

BriefCatch is the recognized market leader in high-impact legal writing solutions. Its patented technology and expert suggestions empower legal professionals to bring out the best in their legal writing. Incorporating 12,000+ rulesets, 30,000 suggestions, and examples from top lawyers and judges, BriefCatch was created by Ross Guberman, a former top-firm lawyer and the founder of Legal Writing Pro. He has conducted thousands of writing and editing workshops worldwide for firms, agencies, and courts. Ross is the judiciary's choice to train new federal judges, an expert witness, a former law school adjunct professor, a best-selling author, a popular conference speaker, and a frequent commentator for The New York Times and other news outlets.

More than 220 legal organizations, including 70 courts and 38 of the AmLaw 200, rely on BriefCatch to achieve excellence in their writing, ensuring that every document meets the high standards of the legal field.

