Brig. Gen. Michael D. Hoskin Joins Guidehouse as Senior Advisor to Defense Sector

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading provider of management consulting services, announced today that Brigadier General (Retired) Mike Hoskin has joined the firm as a Director and Senior Advisor to the Defense Sector following his retirement from the Army.

Hoskin is an industry-recognized expert in acquisition reform, strategic sourcing, and contracting with vast experience in Army, joint, interagency, and international business.

"We are honored to welcome Mike to Guidehouse," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "His strategic leadership and extensive expertise are tremendous assets to our industry and government clients."

Hoskin's distinguished Army career includes service as Army Corps of Engineers Director of Contracting, Military Deputy to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Procurement DASA(P), and Commissioner, Congressional 809 Acquisition Reform Panel. He also commanded at all levels, from Tank Company Commander in Desert Storm to the Commanding General of Expeditionary Contracting Command, supporting missions across 61 countries.

"At Guidehouse, Mike will devise and drive strategies for our clients as they pursue complex modernization, reform, and readiness national security priorities," said Jack Johnson, Guidehouse Defense Sector Leader. "We are thrilled he is joining our team."

"Guidehouse is a values-based professional management, technology and consulting organization," added Hoskin. "The leadership team guides the organization to solve many of our nation's hardest challenges while developing and caring for the workforce. I am excited and humbled about this incredible opportunity."

