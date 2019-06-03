Brig. General Slocum joins Simon Group Holdings as Executive Advisor

As the Executive Advisor Slocum will initially focus on business development, leadership training, and organizational safety as well as work with the Simon Foundation.

"One of the first times I visited the offices here I paused on the stairs and read the company's core values," said Slocum. "…passion, customer focus, collaborative innovation, and doing the right thing. I knew then and there that I wanted to be a part of this team."

Retiring as a Brigadier General, Slocum comes to Simon Group Holdings with more than 35 years with the Air Force and the Air National Guard. In his last assignment, he was the Commanding General of the 127th Wing and Selfridge Air National Guard Base. Under his leadership, the men and women of the base earned numerous accolades including awards for being the top Air National Guard Wing in the country, the top fighter aircraft organization, the most efficient aerial tanker Wing in the Air Force, and only the third Air National Guard Wing in history to receive the Meritorious Unit Award for "outstanding devotion and exceptional performance".

Personally, Slocum is well known in Southeast Michigan for expanding partnerships to new levels and initiating several pioneering projects bringing together coalitions from across the community, state, and nation. He is the recipient of DTE's 2019 Environmental Steward of the Year Award, Macomb County's 2018 Economic Partner of the Year, and was inducted into the Macomb Hall of Fame in 2017. He's also a world-renowned educator, motivator, and public speaker.

Slocum is a career fighter pilot with more than 4,100 hours flying F-4, F-16, and A-10 aircraft. He also served as the Air National Guard's Director of Safety, where he is credited with leading the four safest years in the organization's history. He personally created and championed several proposals including an innovative program that addressed human error in aircraft maintenance. Through this initiative, the U.S. Air Force saw a 76 percent decrease in preventable mishaps that saved more than $78 million for which he was inducted into the Air Force Safety Hall of Fame in 2013.

Slocum, as the Executive Advisor to the Founder, CEO and Chairman, will provide all the SGH enterprise with Business Development, Leadership and Safety Expertise by building and fostering relationships, developing and encouraging talent and leadership, and exploring initiatives to further excellence at all levels. He will also be working with The Sam and Nada Simon Foundation to help promote their initiatives which include giving back to the military and first responders.

The entire Simon Group Holdings enterprise welcomes General Slocum and is very excited to have him join our SGH Team!

