Brigade Electronics’ award-winning Backeye®360 receives an AI upgrade

PORTLAND, Ind., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade Electronics has added artificial intelligence technology to its award-winning Backeye®360 vehicle safety solution.

The 360-degree four-camera system, a bestseller for the company since its 2013 launch, now features cutting-edge AI capable of identifying humans in vehicle blind spots.

The intelligent camera system aids maneuverability in challenging situations by providing drivers with a complete 360-degree view of their vehicle in a single image. The system merges images from four cameras positioned around the vehicle and provides a real-time view on an in-cab monitor, creating a 'bird's-eye view' of the vehicle and its surroundings.

Corey Heniser, Chief Executive Officer at Brigade Electronics Inc. in the US, stated:

"By enhancing our Backeye®360 with AI technology, we offer operators even greater assurance that they are using the safest solutions available. Our innovative systems not only prevent incidents but also provide critical support. Brigade's AI 360 integrates effortlessly into a vehicle's existing infrastructure for a seamless upgrade and is compatible with our entire range of AI-powered devices."

The key benefits of Brigade's AI 360 include:

Advanced AI Technology : Utilizes sophisticated algorithms to real-time identify humans, alerting drivers to potential risks.

: Utilizes sophisticated algorithms to real-time identify humans, alerting drivers to potential risks. High-Definition Imaging : Delivers a 1080p HD 360° image, for a comprehensive view of the surrounding area in a single image.

HD Multiple viewing options: Includes a 3D view, offering enhanced quality and definition, enabling drivers to view relevant images during maneuvers such as reversing.

Easy Calibration : Features an automatic calibration process, streamlining installation and set-up.

Broad Compatibility : Designed to integrate seamlessly with Brigade's HD monitors and MDR recorders, making it adaptable for a wide range of vehicles and applications.

The Backeye®360 AI has been enthusiastically received by industry professionals and generated significant interest during customer trials in the UK and Europe. Brigade's commitment to safety continues to set industry standards, with the Backeye®360 AI representing a major innovation in the UK and European markets.

To find out more about Brigade's Backeye® 360 AI Intelligent Detection, please visit https://brigade-electronics.com/en-us/camera-systems/backeye360-ai/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2387139/Brigade_Electronics.jpg

SOURCE Brigade Electronics