Brigade Electronics provides its top five tips for choosing a vehicle camera system supplier

PORTLAND, Ind., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a fleet operator or a company operating heavy machinery, then vehicle safety will be top of the priority list. However, choosing a vehicle camera system supplier and ensuring vehicles are equipped with the most appropriate devices that are correctly fitted and simple to use can be a time-consuming and difficult process.

Here, Corey Heniser, a vehicle safety expert at Brigade Electronics INC, provides top five tips for choosing a vehicle camera system supplier.

Corey Heniser, Brigade Electronics (PRNewsfoto/Brigade Electronics)

1. Ensure the supplier can meet requirements with the correct products

Vehicle safety devices vary from vehicle to vehicle and industry to industry. Suitability is key to maintaining safety and both the vehicle type and the business sector will determine which products are needed and how they should be fitted. For example, construction machinery requires extremely robust and hardwearing products, such as radar obstacle detection, which is designed to detect people and objects, whether moving or stationary, in the severest weather conditions and toughest terrains.

Road going vehicles, such as semi-trucks, buses, garbage trucks, and vans will need devices that work to safeguard vulnerable road users in urban areas and prevent collisions with people and objects. A 360-degree camera system, like Brigade's best-selling Backeye®360, eliminates blind spots by providing a bird's-eye view of the vehicle and the surrounding area in real time, which is fed back to the driver via an in-cab monitor.

Before researching a vehicle camera system supplier, set the criteria by making a list of requirements. This will help to establish if the provider will be able to meet the customer's needs and budget. Always speak to a potential supplier as this will help to gauge their knowledge and expertise about the industry, including relevant regulations and safety requirements, as well as their professionalism.

2. Make sure the company understands the rules and regulations relating to the industry

Commercial vehicle legislations, regulations and certifications heavily influence the automotive industry at all levels. Whether it's to comply with road legislation or for an industry accreditation, a good supplier will have a thorough understanding and awareness of the current rules, regulations and product certifications required for all necessary compliance. They should be able to confidently guide customers through any uncertainties they might have about regulations in their sector as well as assist them with finding the correct products for a variety of criteria.

3. Find out what other customers have to say

Customer reviews, testimonials, and case studies are always an excellent indication of whether a vehicle safety system supplier and their products are reliable and professional. Ask to see recent reviews and, if possible, speak to existing or recent customers to find out about their experience of the company and its products.

4. Check out the warranty periods and industry standards on products

If the customer's industry requires a particular standard of device, ensure the products meet these requirements. A supplier should be able to supply a customer with all the relevant information about which standards each product meets and what testing it has been through before being released for distribution.

Warranties are also an excellent indication of how well a product is likely to perform. At Brigade, we offer one, two, three, and five year warranties and, in some cases, we even offer lifetime warranties on our products.

5. Research the company's aftersales support service

Suppliers that are confident in their products will be happy to support a customer with any questions or problems they may experience after the products are applied. Find out about how quick and easy it is to get hold of someone in the event help is needed and what other resources the supplier provides if assistance is needed outside regular working hours. A good supplier should display this information clearly on their website, brochures, contact details, and always be pleased to ensure any issues are fixed without delay.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490476/Corey_Heniser_Brigade.jpg

SOURCE Brigade Electronics