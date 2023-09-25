Brigade Electronics to show how it's at the forefront of airport safety solutions at GSE Expo

News provided by

Brigade Electronics

25 Sep, 2023, 08:58 ET

PORTLAND, Ind., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade Electronics will be showcasing its range of safety solutions for ground support equipment at the International GSE Expo in Las Vegas between 26th and 28th September.

Continue Reading
Brigade Electronics to show how it’s at the forefront of airport safety solutions at GSE Expo
Brigade Electronics to show how it’s at the forefront of airport safety solutions at GSE Expo

Known for its innovative road and worksite safety solutions for vehicles and machinery, Brigade's products include its White Sound® bbs-tek® warning alarms, its award-winning Backeye®360 – a 360-degree camera that provides a complete bird's-eye view of the vehicle and its surroundings in real time – and ultrasonic obstacle detection systems, which can detect obstacles close to the vehicle, whether moving or stationary.

Brigade will also be demonstrating its remote fleet management digital video recorder system – MDR with BRIDGE. Utilizing 4G, the system allows fleet managers to live track vehicles, providing numerous benefits for operators.

This includes location tracking so that managers can find their fleet at anytime and anywhere, geo-fencing capabilities so managers can identify when vehicles are entering or leaving specific areas, and trigger warnings that instantly notify fleet managers of incidents. For drivers, they can also send an instant notification in the event of an emergency. All these features greatly improve safety and security both on and off the road.

Corey Heniser, CEO of Brigade Electronics INC, said: "Brigade has extensive experience working with OEMs specializing in GSE for airports and its equipment is in use at major airports across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, so we are looking forward to bringing our brand to GSE Expo and demonstrating how a small investment in our systems can make a huge difference to airport safety."

Brigade Electronics will be attending GSE Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 26th to 28th September. Find them at booth 129.

https://brigade-electronics.com/en-us/ 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2220015/Brigade_Electronics.jpg

SOURCE Brigade Electronics

Also from this source

Brigade Electronics to showcase its safety solutions at The Utility Expo 2023

Brigade Electronics launches AI Intelligent Detection cameras

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.