Brigade Electronics to showcase its safety solutions at The Utility Expo 2023

News provided by

Brigade Electronics

25 Sep, 2023, 08:40 ET

PORTLAND, Ind., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade Electronics – a leading provider of safety solutions for the utility industry - will be showcasing its range of products for vehicles and machinery at The Utility Expo in Louisville, KY between September 26th and 28th.

Continue Reading
Brigade Electronics to showcase its safety solutions at The Utility Expo 2023
Brigade Electronics to showcase its safety solutions at The Utility Expo 2023

Known for its innovative range of safety devices and systems, Brigade's products include its White Sound® bbs-tek® warning alarms, its award-winning Backeye®360 – a 360-degree camera that provides a complete bird's-eye view of the vehicle and its surroundings in real time – and ultrasonic obstacle detection systems, which can detect obstacles close to the vehicle, whether moving or stationary.

Brigade will also be demonstrating its RFID Detection System, ZoneSafe®.

Designed for use in challenging environments, such as warehouses, construction sites, manufacturing sites, trash sites, airports, and distribution centers, ZoneSafe® uses vehicle-mounted antennas that communicate with detection tags, which can be worn by workers, set up in restricted areas or placed on objects or property. When a tag enters a detection zone, the vehicle operator will automatically receive a visual and audible alert via the in-cab control unit, which will enable them to take the necessary action. Tags worn by workers on foot will also vibrate to warn of an approaching vehicle.

Corey Heniser, CEO of Brigade Electronics INC, said:

"Brigade has extensive experience of working with the utility sector to supply and fit safety solutions across an extensive range of vehicles and machinery. Worksite and road safety are at the heart of everything we do and supporting essential services with preventing hazards and maintaining high safety records is part of this important work. We are looking forward to attending The Utility Expo and meeting with others in the industry."

Brigade Electronics will be attending The Utility Expo at the Kentucky Exposition Center from September 26th to 28th. Find them at stand S3607.

https://brigade-electronics.com/en-us/ 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2220016/Brigade_Electronics.jpg

SOURCE Brigade Electronics

Also from this source

Brigade Electronics launches AI Intelligent Detection cameras

Maintaining safe waste and refuse collections in growing communities

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.