Brigade Electronics to showcase its safety solutions at The Utility Expo 2023

PORTLAND, Ind., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade Electronics – a leading provider of safety solutions for the utility industry - will be showcasing its range of products for vehicles and machinery at The Utility Expo in Louisville, KY between September 26th and 28th.

Known for its innovative range of safety devices and systems, Brigade's products include its White Sound® bbs-tek® warning alarms, its award-winning Backeye®360 – a 360-degree camera that provides a complete bird's-eye view of the vehicle and its surroundings in real time – and ultrasonic obstacle detection systems, which can detect obstacles close to the vehicle, whether moving or stationary.

Brigade will also be demonstrating its RFID Detection System, ZoneSafe®.

Designed for use in challenging environments, such as warehouses, construction sites, manufacturing sites, trash sites, airports, and distribution centers, ZoneSafe® uses vehicle-mounted antennas that communicate with detection tags, which can be worn by workers, set up in restricted areas or placed on objects or property. When a tag enters a detection zone, the vehicle operator will automatically receive a visual and audible alert via the in-cab control unit, which will enable them to take the necessary action. Tags worn by workers on foot will also vibrate to warn of an approaching vehicle.

Corey Heniser, CEO of Brigade Electronics INC, said:

"Brigade has extensive experience of working with the utility sector to supply and fit safety solutions across an extensive range of vehicles and machinery. Worksite and road safety are at the heart of everything we do and supporting essential services with preventing hazards and maintaining high safety records is part of this important work. We are looking forward to attending The Utility Expo and meeting with others in the industry."

Brigade Electronics will be attending The Utility Expo at the Kentucky Exposition Center from September 26th to 28th. Find them at stand S3607.

