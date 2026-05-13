PORTLAND, Ind., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade, a global leader in commercial vehicle safety solutions, has launched Backsense® Radar On-Screen Display (OSD), a next-generation visual detection warning system designed specifically for the demanding environments of construction and mining.

Backsense® Radar OSD brings together radar and camera technologies into a single, unified in-cab display. This gives drivers a clearer, more reliable understanding of their surroundings while reducing distraction and cognitive load.

Brigade launches Backsense® Radar OSD, combining radar and cameras into one intelligent safety system (PRNewsfoto/Brigade Electronics)

At its core is Brigade's integrated approach to safety technology, where radar and camera systems work seamlessly together. Adaptive radar technology detects objects at distances of up to 60 meters and continues to perform in harsh conditions, including dust, darkness, and poor weather. AI-powered camera systems simultaneously deliver highly accurate recognition of pedestrians and other hazards.

Together, these technologies provide dependable, real-time awareness around the vehicle, helping drivers make safer, more confident decisions in high-risk environments.

Unlike traditional systems that rely on multiple displays, Backsense® Radar OSD consolidates all critical safety data into one clear interface. Radar detection zones and alerts are visually overlaid on the in-cab monitor and supported by a five-stage audible warning system. The result is a streamlined, intuitive experience that keeps driver focus exactly where it's needed.

The system is designed to adapt seamlessly to changing operating conditions. Configurable detection zones and optional speed-based adaptive detection, enabled through a GPS module, automatically adjust detection ranges in real time. This ensures consistent safety performance without the need for manual resets or reconfiguration, making it particularly well suited to aftermarket installations where flexibility and control are essential.

Senior Product Manager Thierry Bourgeay at Brigade commented: "Backsense® Radar OSD represents a significant step forward in vehicle safety integration. By combining radar and camera technologies into a single, intelligent system, we're giving operators a clearer, more reliable picture of what's happening around their vehicles. This helps reduce complexity in the cab while increasing confidence on the ground, especially in the challenging environments our customers operate in every day."

Backsense® Radar OSD is engineered for versatility and scalability. The system supports up to four radar sensors and three camera inputs (AHD or CVBS). It's fully compatible with Brigade's Backeye®360 camera system, as well as AI Human Form Recognition (HFR) systems to further enhance pedestrian detection performance.

Built to withstand extreme conditions, the radar sensors are rated to IP69K and operate in temperatures ranging from -40°C to +85°C. The system meets key industry standards, including CE marking, UNECE R10 (E-mark), and FCC/IC approvals, ensuring reliability and compliance across global markets.

Key features include:

Unified radar and camera detection in a single on-screen display

Reduced in-cab distraction and improved driver focus

Detection range up to 60m with programmable zones

Configurable detection width from 2m to 16m

Optional adaptive detection based on vehicle speed

Compatibility with Backeye®360 and AI detection systems

Rugged design for construction and mining applications

3-year warranty for added peace of mind

Backsense® Radar OSD is available directly through Brigade INC or global network of approved distributors and installers.

Notes to Editors

Brigade is a global market leader and award-winning provider of commercial and industrial vehicle safety solutions. The company's mission is to save lives, protect vulnerable road users, and help drivers maneuver safely by creating high-quality products that reduce the risk of collisions and eliminate vehicle blind spots.

Founded in 1976 by Chris Hanson-Abbott OBE, Brigade introduced the very first reversing alarm to Europe and has remained at the forefront of vehicle and machinery safety ever since. The company is recognized for pioneering industry-compliant products, as well as developing and patenting new and innovative technologies.

Brigade's product portfolio includes a range of devices for OEM and aftermarket customers. These include the latest AI-enhanced 360-degree camera systems, camera monitor systems, White Sound® reversing alarms, radar and ultrasonic sensors enhanced with AI capabilities, as well as video recording devices and dashcams compatible with multiple telematics platforms, including Brigade Telematics. Brigade's products can be integrated to suit a wide range of applications and operational requirements. All devices are backed by generous warranty periods, technical support, and expert aftercare.

https://brigade-electronics.com/

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SOURCE Brigade Electronics