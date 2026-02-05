Brigade to showcase vehicle safety solutions at Geotab 2026

PORTLAND, Ind., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade Electronics a global leader in commercial vehicle safety solutions, will be exhibiting at Geotab Connect 2026 from February 10th to 12th at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas. The event brings together fleet professionals, technology leaders and innovators focused on building smarter, safer vehicle operations.

Since 1976, Brigade has led the way in vehicle safety innovation. Founded by Chris Hanson-Abbott OBE and inspired by the simple effectiveness of a reversing alarm he encountered in Japan, the company has grown into a global organization supplying more than 1.5 million safety products each year. Today, Brigade continues to champion the Vision Zero ambition, working towards a future where no lives are lost in vehicle related incidents.

At Geotab Connect 2026, Brigade will demonstrate how intelligent, easy-to-use technology helps drivers stay focused and fleet managers stay in control without adding complexity.

Brigade's latest AI-powered solutions act as a second set of eyes around the vehicle, supporting safer decisions at the moments that matter most.

Backeye® 360 AI delivers a complete, real-time view around the vehicle, removing blind spots and improving awareness in busy environments. The system intelligently recognizes people and cyclists, alerting the driver only when someone is genuinely at risk.

The MDR-644 Mobile Digital Recorder provides secure, high-quality video recording from multiple camera channels. Acting as a digital witness, it automatically protects critical footage and includes built-in backup to ensure video is never lost in the event of an incident.

Brigade's AI Connected Dashcam uses artificial intelligence and the forward-facing camera will identify and audibly alert a driver to a hazardous situation, such as a risk of colliding with the vehicle ahead or a lane departure. With AI dashcams providing real-time audio alerts, the driver can take immediate action to prevent a potential incident. Driver-facing camera supports safer driving by identifying signs of fatigue, mobile phone use or seatbelt non-compliance. When needed, it provides clear, in-cab alerts to help drivers stay attentive and focused on the road.

For fleets looking to upgrade existing systems, the AI Human Form Recognition (HFR) Box offers a cost-effective solution. This simple adapter transforms standard camera systems into intelligent pedestrian detection solutions, extending the life and value of current equipment without the need for full replacement.

Connected insight through Geotab

Brigade's safety cameras and recording systems integrate seamlessly with the Geotab platform, bringing video, alerts and event data into one clear interface. Fleet managers can review live footage, access incident clips automatically saved during harsh braking events, and use insights to support driver coaching and continuous improvement.

Corey Heniser, CEO of Brigade Electronics INC, said:

"We're looking forward to attending Geotab 2026 to exhibit our latest safety solutions meeting operators and talk about the best devices to meet and enhance their requirements. Come by our stand and find out more – we'd be happy to see you."

Brigade Electronics will be attending the Geotab 2026 at MGM Grand, 3799 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas, from February 10th to 12th, and exhibiting its range of commercial vehicle safety systems. Find them at booth 214.

Notes to Editors

Brigade is a global market leader and award-winning provider of commercial and machinery vehicle safety solutions. The company's mission is to save lives, protect vulnerable road users and assist drivers to maneuver safely by creating high-quality products that reduce the risk of collisions and eliminate vehicle blind spots.

Founded in 1976 by Chris Hanson-Abbott OBE, Brigade introduced the very first back up alarm to Europe and has been at the forefront of championing vehicle and machinery safety ever since. The company is renowned for pioneering industry-compliant products as well as developing and patenting new and innovative technology.

Brigade's product portfolio offers a range of devices suitable for OEM and aftermarket customers. These include the latest AI-enhanced 360-degree camera systems, camera monitor systems, White Sound® back up alarms, radar and ultrasonic sensors, enhanced with AI capabilities, as well as video recording devices and dashcams which are compatible with various telematics platforms, including Brigade Telematics. Brigade's products can be integrated to suit a broad range of applications and requirements. All devices come with generous warranty periods (some lifetime), technical support and expert aftercare.

https://brigade-electronics.com/en-us/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2669835/5765021/Brigade_Electronics_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Brigade Electronics