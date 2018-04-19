Brigadier General (Ret.) Steven Anderson Joins Sallyport Global As Chief Growth Officer

"General Anderson has distinguished himself with an impressive career that includes more than four decades of military service and private sector work overseeing complex logistics and security operations," said Victor Esposito, CEO of Sallyport Global. "At Sallyport, we pride ourselves on a commitment to excellence and dedication to the mission, and General Anderson has admirably demonstrated both qualities during his expansive career. His vision and leadership will be a valuable addition as the company continues its integral work in the global fight against terror."

"Sallyport stands apart for the quality of the services it provides and ability to go above and beyond for clients," said General Anderson. "The company approaches its work with a precision, commitment, and loyalty that are reminiscent of the armed services, and I look forward to joining the team as Sallyport takes on new challenges around the world."

General Anderson retired from the U.S. Army in April 2010 after a 31-year career that included logistics command and staff assignments in Korea, Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Germany, Hawaii and four tours in the Pentagon. He served under General Petraeus as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Logistics for the Multi-National Force in Iraq for 15 months and was the chief logistics architect of the Five Brigade Surge of 2007. From 2004-2006, General Anderson was the senior logistics staff officer for U.S. Forces in Korea. His final assignment prior to retirement was Director of Logistics Operations and Readiness on the Army Staff in the Pentagon.

For the past two years, General Anderson has served as the Afghanistan Country Manager for Fluor Corporation, leading more than 6,300 employees and providing logistics support to U.S. and NATO forces on 11 operating bases in the country. Since 2010, he has served as a director for Ultralife Corporation, a publicly-traded battery and communications equipment manufacturer. He has also been a Senior Mentor for the Army's Battle Command Training Program, training logistics leaders and units deploying to combat zones.

Sallyport is a critical component of U.S. efforts in the war on terror and the fight against ISIS. The company currently has a contract to provide comprehensive life and logistics support, security, construction, and base operation support services at the largest Iraqi Air Base, supporting more than 4,000 resident contractors involved in the Iraqi Air Force F-16 Program.

About Sallyport

Sallyport is a leading provider of diverse services to government and commercial clients across the globe. For over a decade, we have worked in diverse environments on over 100 security, operations and maintenance, and life support contracts, combining exceptional customer services with a broad range of capabilities to help customers operate more efficiently. We have been at the forefront of working to enable global operations focused on developing capacity, post-conflict stability, and prosperity.

