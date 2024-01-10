Brigati Joins SWBC Investment Services as Director of Strategic Initiatives and Fixed-Income Research

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SWBC Investment Services, LLC, is thrilled to announce the newest addition to its team, Christopher Brigati, as Senior Vice President and Director of Strategic Initiatives and Fixed-Income Research.

In this pivotal role, Brigati will spearhead the strategic planning and engagement of SWBC's existing accounts; boost market presence through high-profile conferences, speaking opportunities, market commentary, and media interviews; and establish new relationships with asset managers, broker-dealers, and issuing municipalities.

Christopher Brigati Joins SWBC Investment Services, LLC

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to our team as he takes on a pivotal role in leading our strategic initiatives and fixed-income research," said Scott Rykert, Managing Director of Capital Markets. "He brings over two decades of invaluable experience in the fixed-income capital markets industry, making him a key asset to our company. We consider ourselves fortunate to have someone of his caliber to join our ranks. Chris' profound knowledge, expertise, and strategic insight will undoubtedly elevate our company to new heights."

Prior to joining SWBC, Brigati was Senior Vice President, Managing Director of Municipal Investments at Valley National Bank. With over 25 years of experience primarily in the municipal market, he is a recognized thought leader in the fixed-income markets and is a regular contributor with appearances on Bloomberg television. He has authored numerous economic commentaries and his insights have been featured in leading financial media publications, including The Bond Buyer, The Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg. Brigati has also been an active participant with the Bond Dealers of America (BDA) trade association, advocating regulators and legislators on Capitol Hill on behalf of the broker-dealer community. Before joining Valley National Bank, he served as Managing Director and Head of Municipal Trading at Advisors Asset Management, Inc. (AAM). Before that, he had a long career at Morgan Stanley where he served as Managing Director and Head of Wealth Management Municipal Trading for eight years.

Brigati holds a bachelor's degree from The State University of New York at Albany School of Business. He is registered for Series 3, 4, 7, 24, 53, and 63.

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world.

