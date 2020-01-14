Briggo Coffee Accelerates into 2020 Following a Historic Year of Growth

Briggo credits much of its 77% year-over-year growth to increased demand for 24/7, automated specialty coffee in highly trafficked environments as well as forging a number of strategic branded partnerships. Briggo inked a deal with SSP North America to bring "connected coffee" to 25 new North American airport locations over the next several months. They then awarded a U.S. manufacturing contract to Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii) with expected future global scale. Briggo also entered an entirely new consumer vertical, joining Whole Foods Market's elite "friends of" program as they opened the first of several Coffee Hauses at a new store in Houston, Texas.

In 2019, Briggo opened five new Coffee Haus locations, including a second unit at Austin-Bergstorm International Airport, the first robotic barista at San Francisco International Airport, Whole Foods Market Midtown Houston, and two units with Texas Health Resources (Presbyterian Hospitals in Dallas and Denton). These installations expanded the brand's presence beyond Texas into California as well as into two new verticals with hospitals and grocery stores.

"Throughout the last 10 years we have grown our business at a steady pace thanks to our amazing customers and partners, and I am proud to say this past year has been our best yet," said Briggo CEO and Co-Founder Kevin Nater. "From exciting brand partnerships to entering new markets and verticals, I look forward to driving continued success in 2020 and serving our millionth drink in the coming weeks."

Noteworthy 2019 Briggo achievements:

Served 120,000+ customers 350,000+ drinks across 4 major markets in airports, convention centers, grocery, corporates, and hospitals.

Expanded menu offerings with new products including seasonal drinks, iced tea, and almond milk, as well as regional roasting partners Verve Coffee Roasters, Sightglass Coffee, and Whole Foods' Allegro Coffee Company.

Interactive brand activations held at the Airport Experience Conference, South by Southwest (SXSW), Dell Tech World and NACAS C3X.

Awarded Fast Company's worldwide ranking of Most Innovative Companies, Austin's A-List, Greater Austin Business Awards, and Austin Inno's Fast 50.

"In 2020, customers can expect to see Briggo Coffee Hauses in highly trafficked locations across the country and perhaps internationally," Nater added. "We look forward to empowering more people to create their prefect cups of coffee, 24/7, at every step along their journey."

