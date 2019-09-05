Briggo Coffee Announces U.S. Manufacturing Contract with Foxconn Industrial Internet

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggo, creator of the world's first gourmet, robotic barista, announces an agreement with Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii), an established global leader in Industrial AI, cloud computing and supply chain management, to produce Briggo's autonomous Coffee Hauses.

Briggo is the leader in "connected coffee;" a fully automated experience that allows people to create perfectly customized, gourmet coffee and tea on-demand 24/7. Frequently referred to as the "internet of coffee," Briggo's platform leverages cloud computing, robotics, a mobile application, and specialty ingredients to deliver a futuristic retail experience.

"Consumer demand for Briggo's connected coffee experience has grown fast and it is time to scale-up our production capacity with this exciting global partnership," said Briggo CEO Kevin Nater. "Foxconn Industrial Internet provides us the scale and speed necessary to revolutionize the global specialty coffee market."

Briggo's announcement of this new manufacturing partnership closely follows the successful launch of a new Coffee Haus in San Francisco International Airport and the company's most recent news of partnering with SSP America to expand Briggo's presence to airports throughout North America. Coupling these business development milestones with the enhanced production capabilities Fii offers, Briggo anticipates record-setting growth over the next 12 months. Additionally, Briggo has earned 21 patents for its technology and was ranked on Fast Company's 2019 list of the World's Most Innovative Companies.

Foxconn Industrial Internet will leverage its expertise in smart manufacturing, supply chain management and global reach in implementing system production in the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin. This fully integrated value-added manufacturing capability will enable Briggo to achieve time to market with sustainable supply chain success.

"The Fii team is passionate about its commitment to produce made-in-America products," said Fii USA President Foo-Ming Fu. "By adding Briggo to our customer portfolio, we now have the opportunity to produce a cutting-edge, cloud-based, robotic retail platform through smart manufacturing capabilities needed to support their aggressive growth plans."

ABOUT BRIGGO:

Briggo - Empowering people to create their perfect cups of coffee.

Austin-based Briggo is the leader in Connected Coffee, empowering people to create perfectly customized, gourmet coffee and tea on-demand. The Connected Coffee Experience leverages Briggo's whole-bean Latin American blend, fresh dairy, and gourmet syrups to deliver quality, consistency, and convenience through a mobile app and robotic Coffee Haus. Learn more at https://briggo.com/. Follow Briggo news and get connected via LinkedIn (Briggo) Facebook (@DrinkBriggo), Twitter (@DrinkBriggo), YouTube (Briggo) and on Instagram (@DrinkBriggo).

ABOUT FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET

Foxconn Industrial Internet is one of the world's leading professional design and manufacturing service providers for communication network equipment, cloud service equipment, precision tools, industrial robots, AI, and machine leaning. Fii is dedicated to building a new ecosystem of AI driven "advanced manufacturing + industrial Internet", with technological platforms centered on cloud computing, mobile terminals, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), big data analytics, AI, high-speed networks and robotics.

ABOUT WISCONN VALLEY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY PARK

"The Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park will serve as a science and technology park to promote research and development in advanced technologies in areas such as cloud computing, mobile devices, Internet of Things, Big Data, artificial intelligence (AI), networks, and robotics and automation. It will lay the foundation for the technological ecosystem that Foxconn is creating in the United States and provide a platform for the development of next-generation hardware and solutions as part of that ecosystem. In addition, it will serve as an industry platform to enable hundreds of thousands of small and medium size manufacturers to be part of the advanced manufacturing in the Midwest and in America."

