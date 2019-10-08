Briggo Coffee Partners with Whole Foods Market to Bring Robot Barista to New Houston-Midtown Store

Houston shoppers can experience Briggo's "Connected Coffee" while ordering ahead via the Briggo mobile app or at multiple touchscreen kiosks inside the store. Customers can choose from coffees, cappuccinos, seasonal latte, and several other gourmet hot and iced coffee and tea drinks. Using the precision and efficiency of Briggo's robotic technology, drinks are crafted within minutes from Briggo and Allegro beans, fresh dairy, and gourmet syrups. Additionally, customers can now purchase Briggo Blend as a packaged product for in-home brewing, which will be available in the Houston-Midtown Whole Foods Market store and online. The blend features Briggo's classic high-altitude arabica beans from Guatemala, El Salvador and Brazil, exhibiting balanced acidity, complex flavors, and a velvety finish.

"We're honored to be selected by Whole Foods Market to deliver a transformative in-store coffee experience. Briggo uniquely offers premium quality and consistency to on-the-go customers, and we couldn't be more excited to serve the Houston community with such a beloved grocery retail partner," said Briggo CEO Kevin Nater.



Briggo maintains the highest quality standards and strives to ensure that dairy options, flavorings, and sweeteners used to create perfect cups of coffee are not only fully configurable, but also are sustainably sourced. Briggo has proudly met Whole Foods Market quality standards, which prohibit ingredients that include hydrogenated fats, high-fructose corn syrup, and artificial sweeteners.



"We are always looking to deliver fresh convenient experiences for our shoppers," said Jessica Johnson-Keller, southwest regional vice president for Whole Foods Market. "Briggo aligns with our Friends of Whole Foods Market mission and quality standards and we're thrilled to have such an innovative local partner." Friends of Whole Foods Market is an opportunity for innovative businesses and entrepreneurs to establish independent retail spaces inside Whole Foods Market stores.

Following a successful launch inside the George R. Brown Convention Center in 2018, Briggo's Midtown Whole Foods Market Coffee Haus will be the brand's second Houston location and one of several openings in Q4 2019. Briggo's expansion is set to continue at an accelerated rate in the months to come, in large part thanks to the company's partnership with SSP America to place Coffee Hauses in airports throughout North America. Support for Briggo's aggressive growth plans will soon come from Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii), with which Briggo recently confirmed an agreement for mass production of the company's automated, IoT Coffee Hauses. Briggo's Coffee Hauses can now be found serving airports, convention centers, corporate offices, hospitals, and grocery in Austin, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and San Francisco.

Briggo - Empowering people to create their perfect cups of coffee.

Austin-based Briggo is the leader in Connected Coffee, empowering people to create perfectly customized, gourmet coffee and tea on-demand. The Connected Coffee Experience leverages Briggo's whole-bean Latin American blend, fresh dairy and almond milk, and gourmet syrups to deliver quality, consistency, and convenience through a mobile app and robotic Coffee Hauses. Learn more at https://briggo.com. Follow Briggo news and get connected via LinkedIn (Briggo) Facebook (@DrinkBriggo), Twitter (@DrinkBriggo), YouTube (Briggo) and on Instagram (@DrinkBriggo).

