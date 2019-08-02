Briggo Opens Robotic Coffee Haus at San Francisco International Airport

Recently ranked on Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list and The Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce's A-List of most innovative companies, Briggo's robotic Coffee Haus will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. "Speed, quality, and consistency are at an absolute premium when it comes to airport amenities, which makes Briggo the perfect coffee experience for one of the top rated airports in the world," said Briggo CEO Kevin Nater . "We're honored to bring Connected Coffee to such a vibrant, tech-savvy city as we quickly expand our presence throughout the Bay Area and beyond."

While ordering ahead from the Briggo mobile app or on the Coffee Haus touchscreens, customers can completely customize their flavored latte, cappuccino, or several other gourmet coffee and tea drinks. Using the precision and efficiency of Briggo's robotic technology, drinks are crafted within minutes from custom whole-bean blends, fresh dairy, and gourmet syrups at a rate of up to 100 cups per hour. To celebrate the grand opening, Briggo has also teamed up with Bay Area native Lyft, the fastest growing rideshare service in the U.S. For a limited time, any customer who purchases a Briggo beverage from the new location will be immediately eligible for a 15% discount on their next Lyft ride to or from SFO.

Briggo's Coffee Haus will feature its own high quality Briggo Blend of high-altitude arabica beans, and will rotate specialty blends from local Bay Area roasters Verve and Sightglass. "We are excited to partner with Briggo and have the opportunity to offer Verve Coffee to a global audience at SFO, 24/7," said Robert Gaukel, COO of Verve Coffee. Notes Jerad Morrison, Co-Founder of Sightglass, "We love that travelers will be able to get a cup of Sightglass coffee at SFO, a moment of pleasure during whatever journey they're on. Briggo brings some serious innovation to brewing coffee, and Sightglass is a great match for that."

Recently installing a second Briggo Coffee Haus in Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, the opening in San Francisco International Airport marks the beginning of rapid national expansion for the brand.

