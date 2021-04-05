Briggs & Riley And Comfort Cases Partner To Provide Suitcases To Children In The Foster Care System

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned luggage brand Briggs & Riley is proud to announce a partnership with Comfort Cases, a non-profit organization with a mission to inspire communities to bring dignity and hope to youth entering foster care, for Briggs & Riley's seventh annual " A Case for Giving" luggage trade-in event. Beginning May 1 and in honor of National Foster Care Awareness Month, the program highlights the fact that many children in the foster care system travel from home to home with their belongings in a trash bag. Together, we strive to change that.

Briggs & Riley encourages consumers to join this initiative by turning in their gently used rolling luggage for a $100 credit towards a new Briggs & Riley rolling bag. Backpacks, duffle bags and briefs can also be donated for a $50 credit towards a non-rolling Briggs & Riley piece. Donations can be made between May 1-31, 2021 at participating specialty retailers across the US and Canada and for the first time ever, on the brand's website, www.briggs-riley.com. In collaboration with Comfort Cases, Briggs & Riley bags will be donated to local foster care and family services agencies in each market to benefit children in need.

"We are excited to broaden the 'A Case for Giving' program in its seventh year by partnering with Comfort Cases," said Briggs & Riley CEO Richard Krulik. "Since 2014, we have donated more than 5,500 bags and we are thrilled to be one step closer to eliminating trash bags from the foster care system. Donations have increased year after year, and we are confident that with this fantastic partner, 2021 will be the most successful year yet."

The seventh annual "A Case for Giving" program will work with Comfort Cases to foster youth most in need. Select Dillard's department stores, Hudson Group airport retail locations and additional fine specialty luggage and travel goods retailers have signed on to participate. Briggs & Riley will have a complete listing of participating retailers available on their website May 1st.

"We are honored to be able to partner with Briggs & Riley for an effort that is close to my heart," said Rob Scheer, Comfort Cases Founder. "We continue to work to provide youth in foster care with the proper necessities needed to help maintain their sense of dignity and self-worth, and aligning with Briggs & Riley allows us to gift these children durable luggage to call their own."

For further details or to locate the nearest participating retailer, visit www.briggs-riley.com.

Briggs & Riley is the only luggage brand to offer a lifetime repair guarantee on all bags. The brand can be found at more than 500 fine specialty retailers, select e-tailers, select high-end department stores, and online at www.briggs-riley.com.

About Briggs & Riley

Headquartered on Long Island, NY, Briggs & Riley is the premier international brand of luggage and business cases that are "Engineered for Reality, Guaranteed for Life.™" Owned by US Luggage, LLC, a privately owned and operated family company, Briggs & Riley and its parent company are acclaimed for innovations such as the first ever wheeled luggage, a differentiating Outsider® handle, their patented CX™ compression-expansion system, and backing every bag they make with an unconditional lifetime performance warranty, the only one of its kind in the industry. www.briggs-riley.com

About Comfort Cases

Comfort Cases is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to inspire communities to bring dignity and hope to youth in foster care. Founded in 2013, Comfort Cases has distributed more than 110,000 Comfort Cases and Comfort XL duffel bags to children in the foster care system in all 50 states, DC, and Puerto Rico. Having grown up in foster care, Rob Scheer, the CEO of Comfort Cases travels the country to share his story, advocating for youth and share his mission. Rob and his husband Reece have adopted five children who were in the foster care system. Rob's memoir, A Forever Family: Fostering Change One Child at a Time, was published in 2018. www.comfortcases.org

CONTACT: Alexandra Dorn, [email protected]

SOURCE Briggs & Riley