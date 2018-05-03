Briggs & Stratton Adds New 12kW, 20kW Fortress Standby Generators With 10-Year Warranty

"Our customers rely on our standby generators to keep their homes and businesses powered, and we take that responsibility seriously," said Brian Northway, product manager, Briggs & Stratton. "The new 10-year warranty policy gives our customers confidence that their generator will be ready to provide standby power when they need it most."

The 12kW* and 20kW* Fortress units feature a 175-mph wind rating with third party certification (when installed in accordance with the installation manual) pre-installed oil heaters to save time and money and are housed in corrosion resistant enclosures for added durability. As part of the dealer exclusive Fortress line, the units offer a premium level of protection. As one of the more extensive warranty policies on the market, the new 10-year warranty on both units covers parts and labor, as well as travel, for the full length of the policy.

"We're proud to offer our customers the industry's longest warranty policy on these units," said Northway. "This is just one more way we're working to offer peace of mind through standby power."

*This generator is certified in accordance with UL (Underwriters Laboratories) 2200 (stationary engine generator assemblies) and CSA (Canadian Standards Association) standard C22.2 No. 100-14 (motors and generators).

**Warranty details available at www.briggsandstratton.com.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard™, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/briggs--stratton-adds-new-12kw-20kw-fortress-standby-generators-with-10-year-warranty-300641793.html

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Related Links

https://www.briggsandstratton.com

