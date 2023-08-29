BRIGGS & STRATTON APPOINTS JOSEPH T. LIOTINE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Briggs & Stratton

29 Aug, 2023, 15:30 ET

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Liotine as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 29, 2023.

Mr. Liotine joins Briggs & Stratton after serving 18 years in senior roles at Whirlpool Corporation most recently as President and Chief Operating Officer where he led the Global KitchenAid business, had global responsibility for product development, R&D, sourcing, and IT, and was instrumental in building world-class operations and driving growth.

Joe Liotine, Chief Executive Officer, Briggs & Stratton
Prior to his role as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Liotine was President of Whirlpool's North American business, SVP Product and Brand Marketing, General Manager Canada Operations, Sales General Manager and Senior Strategy Director.

"I am delighted to be joining Briggs & Stratton and look forward to working closely with the talented Briggs' team to provide market leading products and services to our customers and to drive the continued growth and success of Briggs & Stratton," said Mr. Liotine.  "Briggs & Stratton has over 110 years of experience, is trusted by millions of people around the world and is backed by the largest service network in the industry. It is ideally placed to take advantage of the multiple market opportunities and I am delighted to be leading this great business at this exciting time."

Notes to Editors:

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed, and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.  For more information about Briggs & Stratton products, visit www.briggsandstratton.com

About KPS Capital Partners, LP

KPS, through its affiliated management entities, is the manager of the KPS Special Situations Funds, a family of investment funds with approximately $11.9 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2023).  For over three decades, the Partners of KPS have worked exclusively to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer, healthcare and luxury products, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing.  KPS creates value for its investors by working constructively with talented management teams to make businesses better, and generates investment returns by structurally improving the strategic position, competitiveness and profitability of its portfolio companies, rather than primarily relying on financial leverage.  The KPS Funds' portfolio companies currently generate aggregate annual revenues of approximately $20.8 billion, operate 224 manufacturing facilities in 26 countries, and have approximately 50,000 employees, directly and through joint ventures worldwide (as of June 30, 2023).  The KPS investment strategy and portfolio companies are described in detail at www.kpsfund.com.

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton

