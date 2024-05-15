BRIGGS & STRATTON BEEFS UP 26KW GENERATOR

68% Greater Motor Starting Capability and 7% More Power Than Competitors

MILWAUKEE, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The most powerful home standby generator has gotten even better. The 26kW PowerProtect™ Home Standby Generator from Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions now has more motor starting power and comes with the longest and most comprehensive warranty for ultimate peace of mind. With an extremely active hurricane season predicted, now is the time to invest in backup power.

The updated 26kW PowerProtect™ Home Standby Generator from Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions is more powerful than ever with 65.6kVA of motor starting capability – 68% more motor starting power than the leading competitor.

The PowerProtect 26kW generator is more powerful than ever with 65.6kVA of motor starting capability – 68% more motor starting power than the leading competitor. Motor starting power ensures a smooth startup of large appliances like air conditioners and refrigerators.

The 26kW PowerProtect generator also offers superior power on natural gas. With Briggs & Stratton's NGMax™ technology, the 26kW delivers 7% more power on natural gas than the leading competitor. All PowerProtect generators are designed to run on both natural gas (NG) and liquid propane (LP) fuels. NGMax technology ensures maximum power on NG. For homes with natural gas, a Briggs & Stratton PowerProtect standby generator is the ideal choice.

When shopping for a standby generator, homeowners should check the specifications closely. The industry norm is to rate standby generators based on their power output in kilowatts (kW) on LP – despite the fact that LP isn't as frequently used. In fact, more than 70% of American households have access to NG, making a Briggs & Stratton generator a smart choice for homes with NG.

Briggs & Stratton has also extended the standard warranty for its entire line of PowerProtect generators. All Briggs & Stratton standby generators are now backed by a seven-year, worry-free comprehensive warranty that covers parts, labor and technician travel, meaning there are no hidden fees. For those who purchase a unit through a Briggs & Stratton dealer, a 10-year dealer-exclusive warranty is also available.

"We're raising the bar even higher with the new and improved 26kW generator that bests the competition on all fronts – power, motor starting, engine performance, durability and warranty," said Tom Rugg, SVP & President of Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions. "Unlike other brands, we are very transparent about our ratings and warranty coverage. With a Briggs & Stratton home standby generator, homeowners can enjoy true peace-of-mind during power outages."

Briggs & Stratton PowerProtect home standby generators are powered by the company's trusted and proven commercial-grade Vanguard® engine that's built to run continuously for days on end in the toughest environments. Another unique feature is the Eco-Cise™ smart weekly test mode that significantly reduces noise and fuel consumption, shrinking the weekly generator test from 5-20 minutes down to just 16 seconds.

PowerProtect generators are designed to work seamlessly with Briggs & Stratton Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS). The ATS senses when utility power goes out and within seconds switches the home or business to generator power.

Homeowners can enjoy ultimate flexibility by adding a Symphony® Choice Kit to their system. Symphony technology is a power management system that automatically balances a home's electrical loads. Users can prioritize up to eight high-wattage appliances, like air conditioning units, electric stoves and dryers, to ensure they have the power they need.

In addition, easy-to-use Infohub™ software from Briggs & Stratton allows homeowners and businesses to monitor the status of their generator and receive important maintenance reminders and updates from their phone or via email.

In 2021, Briggs & Stratton was the first in the market to offer a 26kW standby generator. In addition, its PowerProtect Home Standby Generators are designed, engineered and assembled in the U.S.

With a complete line of 13kW, 18kW, 22kW and 26kW models, Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions delivers reliable power to match every homeowner's needs. (The 13kW, 18kW and 22kW PowerProtect generators were introduced in the fall of 2023, replacing the company's previous 12kW, 17kW and 20kW units.)

PowerProtect 26kW Home Standby Generator

The 26kW generator measures 46.5" x 26.8" x 28.4," delivers over 26kW on liquid propane and 24kW on natural gas. The 26kW model comes with 65.5kVA of motor starting power to ensure a smooth startup of large appliances like air conditioners. In addition, it is non-emergency certified, meaning homeowners and businesses can partner with their local utility's demand response program and receive statement credits or other incentives for helping to reduce the overall load on the power grid. The 26kW PowerProtect home standby generator has an MSRP of $6,640.

PowerProtect 22kW Home Standby Generator

The 22kW generator measures 46.5" x 26.8" x 28.4," delivers a full 22kW on both liquid propane and natural gas and can handle the energy requirements of mid-sized to large homes. The 22kW model comes with 45kVA of motor starting power to ensure a smooth startup of large appliances like air conditioners. The 22kW is designed for emergency and non-emergency use. The non-emergency certification means homeowners can enroll in their local utility's demand response program and receive statement credits or other incentives for helping to reduce the overall load on the power grid. The 22kW PowerProtect home standby generator has an MSRP of $5,877.

PowerProtect 18kW Home Standby Generator

The 18kW generator measures 46.5" x 26.8" x 28.4" and delivers 18kW on liquid propane and natural gas and can handle the energy requirements of mid-sized to large homes. The 45kVA motor starting power is 10% greater than the competition in the same power class and handles large appliances with ease. The 18kW is designed for emergency and non-emergency use. The non-emergency certification allows homeowners to participate in their local utility's demand response program and receive statement credits or other incentives for helping to reduce the overall load on the power grid. The 18kW PowerProtect home standby generator has an MSRP of $5,513.

PowerProtect 13kW Home Standby Generator

At 28.5" x 25.5" x 37.6," this upright unit boasts an ultra-compact footprint and is ideal for tight lot lines and small and mid-sized homes. In fact, the 13kW has a 39% smaller footprint compared to competitive models. A front exhaust design allows for ultimate installation versatility. The 13kW delivers 13kW on liquid propane and 11.5 kW on natural gas. The 37kVA motor starting power is 12% greater than the competition in the same power class. That means more power is available to start up large appliances and equipment like an air conditioner. The 13kW PowerProtect home standby generator has an MSRP of $4,369.

For more information on home standby generators and battery home storage systems from Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions, visit energy.briggsandstratton.com/powerprotect .

For disclaimers and complete specifications, visit energy.briggsandstratton.com

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators, energy storage systems, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton