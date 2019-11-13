Briggs & Stratton Corporation And ARGO® XTV Recognized As Electrification Newsmaker Of The Year By Diesel Progress

Briggs & Stratton recently launched its 48-volt Vanguard Commercial Battery System as part of its overall business transformation that includes driving growth in commercial markets and introducing new enabling technologies. The Vanguard Lithium-Ion Battery Pack, Battery Management System and battery charger work seamlessly together to deliver efficient power and performance. The resulting battery pack is the only fully integrated, complete battery solution available on the market and the flexible, easy-to-install batteries offer superior power and performance.

The Electrification Newsmaker of the Year Award recognized the collaboration between Briggs & Stratton and ARGO to apply the first Vanguard Commercial Lithium Ion Battery Pack to ARGO's all-new Rover Xtreme Terrain Vehicle.

The judges made the following comments regarding the selection of the Vanguard/ARGO application as the Electrification Newsmaker of the Year: "Briggs & Stratton and ARGO are to be congratulated for a very innovative development of an electric unmanned ground vehicle using one of the first serviceable, scalable batteries in the industry."

"We're proud to be selected for this award in conjunction with ARGO," said Michelle Gross, senior director marketing, NA Engines and Power. "The Vanguard Commercial Battery provides quiet, scalable power, and we look forward to applying this solution to more OEM applications."

OEM customers, mainly in the Government & Municipal; Construction, Chore & Agriculture; Outdoor Power; and Commercial Turf & Golf markets, have responded favorably with multiple customers in each segment working with Briggs & Stratton's power application experts on developmental samples. There is a robust product plan based on this technology and capability that will allow Briggs & Stratton to access additional markets in the future.

To learn more about the Vanguard Commercial Battery system, visit www.vanguardpower.com.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Related Links

http://www.basco.com

