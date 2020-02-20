Briggs & Stratton Corporation Announces Conference Call on March 6 to Discuss Strategic Repositioning Plan

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) has scheduled an investor conference call on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss details regarding the previously announced strategic repositioning plan. At that time, the company will also provide an update on progress on its debt refinancing. Todd Teske, chairman and chief executive officer, and Mark Schwertfeger, senior vice president and chief financial officer, of Briggs & Stratton will host the call. A slide presentation supporting the discussion will be available on the company's website 30 minutes prior to the webcast.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's corporate website at http://investors.basco.com. Also available is a dial-in number to access the call real-time at (877) 233-9136 and enter Conference ID 9785924. A replay will be offered beginning approximately two hours after the call ends and will be available for one week. Dial: (855) 859-2056 to access the replay and enter the Conference ID.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Related Links

http://www.briggsandstratton.com

