Briggs & Stratton Corporation Celebrates Local Couple’s Simplicity-Themed Wedding

The couple, who lives in Cedar Grove, WI, currently own 16 Simplicity tractors along with countless parts and paraphernalia outfitting their home and barn. Their passion for the brand inspired their upcoming wedding, and on October 12, 2019, Jeriod and Brittni will celebrate their love for each other - and their love of Simplicity mowers - during a Simplicity-themed wedding.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation caught wind of this wedding via social media and invited the couple to its Wauwatosa, WI Corporate Headquarters and manufacturing facility on September 25. The couple received a private tour of the Company's museum, its Research and Development facility and had the opportunity to walk through the plant; specifically the lines producing Simplicity products!

At the conclusion of the afternoon, Jeriod and Brittni were presented with a number of Simplicity-branded gifts from the Briggs & Stratton team, including swag bags for their 25-person wedding party.

Little did the couple know, their day was about to get even better. As Jeriod and Brittni exited the building, they were met by dozens of Briggs & Stratton employees showering them with congratulations and confetti. As the group of employees moved aside, a final gift was unveiled, bringing the couple, and even some employees, to tears: a brand new, limited edition Simplicity Broadmoor tractor.

The tractor was delivered to Jeriod and Brittni's home where representatives from Briggs & Stratton had the opportunity to see the couple's impressive collection of Simplicity products. They also got a glimpse at the special spot where the new Broadmoor will be displayed* … in the living room!

On behalf of everyone at Briggs & Stratton, congratulations to Jeriod and Brittni on their wedding this weekend. Cheers to many years of happiness ... and many more Simplicity tractors!

Video of Briggs & Stratton tour with Jeriod and Brittni and their tractor unveiling located here: https://youtu.be/PZfyA96Nlek

*The unit will be empty and will not be run indoors.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com .

