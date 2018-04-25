Briggs & Stratton Corporation Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results

"We achieved sales growth in the third quarter from higher generator sales and from our business diversification initiatives focused on more commercial customers and applications," said Todd J. Teske, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This sales growth came about despite the headwind of unusually high snowfall on the east coast of the U.S. and an unseasonably cold start to spring in the U.S. and Europe. The unseasonable spring weather has not yet abated; in fact, there has been record snowfall across much of the midwestern portion of the U.S. into the middle of April and continued cool temperatures which have effectively delayed the start of the spring growing season by over a month. Although the season has been delayed, we do expect a solid grass growing season as there is adequate ground moisture in the areas where lawns are prevalent. Compounding the spring weather challenges, engine sales for residential mowers were negatively impacted in the third quarter by actions certain of our channel partners are taking to prepare for the anticipated transition of brands next season at a major retailer. This transition has led to our channel partners taking a cautious approach to ordering for this season to reduce inventories and effect a more efficient transition following the end of the season. While we now expect this brand transition to present a near-term challenge for us achieving our planned sales this season, we are confident of our future success in this category. Homeowners will continue to rely upon our trusted brand and benefit from our innovative products that make work easier."

Teske continued, "Looking ahead, we remain confident in our abilities to achieve our long-term growth and profitability objectives. More commercial customers are turning to Briggs & Stratton for the innovation we are bringing to higher-growth products and solutions which improve the productivity and safety of workers in commercial cutting, infrastructure, construction and other demanding jobs. Revenue growth in this area is 13% for the trailing 12 months. At the same time our position as the leading and preferred global supplier of power for residential lawn and garden is secure behind continued innovation. The business optimization program is on track to deliver $30-35 million in annual profit improvement."

Outlook:

Updated fiscal 2018 guidance:

Net sales, excluding any impact from the unseasonable weather during the second half of fiscal 2018, are expected to be in a range of $1.89 billion to $1.94 billion, down from previous guidance of $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion, due to expected lower residential engine sales from certain U.S. and European channel partners reducing inventories this season, partially offset by higher generator sales related to the recent east coast power outages from spring snow storms. The reduction in U.S. channel inventory is in anticipation of brand changes at a major retailer and the reduction in Europe channel inventory is largely due to new emissions requirements on engines produced beginning in calendar 2019. Unseasonable spring weather could negatively impact fiscal 2018 full-year net sales by up to $40 million.

Net income, excluding any impact from the unseasonable weather, is expected to be in a range of $57 million to $65 million (previously $62 million to $70 million), or $1.33 to $1.50 per diluted share (previously $1.45 to $1.62 per diluted share). The reduction in net income is driven by expected lower engine sales and production due to reductions in channel inventory as well as $4.0 million (pre-tax) of higher freight costs. This outlook is prior to the benefit of share repurchases and excludes the costs of the business optimization program, senior note repurchase premiums and the implementation charge related to tax reform. In addition, unseasonable spring weather could negatively impact fiscal 2018 full-year net income by up to $0.20 per share.

Operating margins are expected to be approximately 5.5% to 5.8%, down from previous guidance of approximately 5.8% to 6.0%, prior to the impact of costs related to the company's business optimization program. The reduction in operating margins is driven by expected lower engine sales and production due to expected channel inventory reductions as well as higher freight costs. In addition, unseasonable spring weather could negatively impact fiscal 2018 operating margins by up to 50 basis points.

Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $100 million, up from previous guidance of $80 million - $90 million. The increased spending is related to the company's business optimization initiative, which is proceeding well. The company continues to anticipate that fiscal 2019 spend will decrease to approximately $65 million.

Fiscal 2018 interest expense, excluding premiums paid on the repurchase of senior notes, is expected to remain unchanged at $22.5 million. In addition, the fiscal 2018 effective tax rate is expected to remain unchanged at 29% to 31%, before business optimization expenses, premiums paid on the repurchase of senior notes and the implementation charge related to tax reform.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This release refers to non-GAAP financial measures including "adjusted gross profit", "adjusted engineering, selling, general, and administrative expenses", "adjusted segment income (loss)", "adjusted net income (loss)", and "adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share." Refer to the accompanying financial schedules for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to certain GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "plan", "project", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on the company's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that include, among other things, the ability to successfully forecast demand for its products; changes in interest rates and foreign exchange rates; the effects of weather on the purchasing patterns of consumers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); actions of engine manufacturers and OEMs with whom the company competes; changes in laws and regulations, including U.S. tax reform, changes in tax rates, laws and regulations as well as related guidance; changes in customer and OEM demand; changes in prices of raw materials and parts that the company purchases; changes in domestic and foreign economic conditions (including effects from the U.K.'s decision to exit the European Union); the ability to bring new productive capacity on line efficiently and with good quality; outcomes of legal proceedings and claims; the ability to realize anticipated savings from restructuring actions; and other factors disclosed from time to time in the company's SEC filings or otherwise, including the factors discussed in Item 1A, Risk Factors, of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements made in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard™, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco®, and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Periods Ended March (In Thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended March

Nine Months Ended March



FY2018

FY2017

FY2018

FY2017 NET SALES

$ 604,069

$ 596,965

$ 1,379,599

$ 1,311,998 COST OF GOODS SOLD

473,796

462,194

1,090,196

1,029,299 Gross Profit

130,273

134,771

289,403

282,699

















ENGINEERING, SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

79,885

78,279

244,490

223,373 EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

713

1,079

6,438

7,318 Income from Operations

51,101

57,571

51,351

66,644

















INTEREST EXPENSE

(8,617)

(5,521)

(19,167)

(15,159) OTHER INCOME

1,079

844

2,483

1,679 Income before Income Taxes

43,563

52,894

34,667

53,164

















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

11,675

17,075

34,163

16,242 Net Income

$ 31,888

$ 35,819

$ 504

$ 36,922

















EARNINGS PER SHARE















Basic

$ 0.74

$ 0.83

$ 0.00

$ 0.86 Diluted

$ 0.74

$ 0.83

$ 0.00

$ 0.86

















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING















Basic

42,064

42,076

42,108

42,217 Diluted

42,307

42,175

42,362

42,271

Supplemental International Sales Information (In Thousands)





Three Months Ended March

Nine Months Ended March



FY2018

FY2017

FY2018

FY2017 International sales based on product shipment destination

$ 160,653

$ 171,565

$ 432,538

$ 440,179

BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets as of the End of March (In Thousands)

CURRENT ASSETS: FY2018

FY2017 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 56,165

$ 52,097 Accounts Receivable, Net 259,472

298,990 Inventories 438,492

413,572 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 35,953

22,178 Total Current Assets 790,082

786,837







OTHER ASSETS:





Goodwill 164,213

161,823 Investments 50,224

49,535 Other Intangible Assets, Net 98,021

101,847 Deferred Income Tax Asset 34,886

85,007 Other Long-Term Assets, Net 20,932

19,182 Total Other Assets 368,276

417,394















PLANT AND EQUIPMENT:





At Cost 1,161,535

1,086,778 Less - Accumulated Depreciation 762,186

742,240 Plant and Equipment, Net 399,349

344,538

$ 1,557,707

$ 1,548,769















CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts Payable $ 202,822

$ 212,974 Short-Term Debt 131,556

62,300 Accrued Liabilities 157,895

144,023 Total Current Liabilities 492,273

419,297







OTHER LIABILITIES:





Accrued Pension Cost 197,749

297,170 Accrued Employee Benefits 21,787

22,649 Accrued Postretirement Health Care Obligation 29,547

31,126 Other Long-Term Liabilities 53,737

43,320 Long-Term Debt 202,332

221,682 Total Other Liabilities 505,152

615,947







SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT:





Common Stock 579

579 Additional Paid-In Capital 75,001

73,269 Retained Earnings 1,089,364

1,093,323 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (280,546)

(330,293) Treasury Stock, at Cost (324,116)

(323,353) Total Shareholders' Investment 560,282

513,525

$ 1,557,707

$ 1,548,769









BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands)



Nine Months Ended March







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: FY2018

FY2017 Net Income $ 504

$ 36,922 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Used in Operating Activities:





Depreciation and Amortization 43,756

42,177 Stock Compensation Expense 5,312

4,560 Loss on Disposition of Plant and Equipment 1,595

610 Provision for Deferred Income Taxes 24,744

7,574 Equity in Earnings of Unconsolidated Affiliates (9,068)

(7,318) Dividends Received from Unconsolidated Affiliates 9,810

8,186 Pension Cash Contributions (30,000)

- Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:





Accounts Receivable (25,948)

(110,978) Inventories (62,780)

(27,553) Other Current Assets (3,430)

584 Accounts Payable, Accrued Liabilities and Income Taxes 11,287

30,041 Other, Net 15,198

(11,269) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (19,020)

(26,464)







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital Expenditures (77,483)

(48,780) Proceeds Received on Disposition of Plant and Equipment 339

1,014 Cash Paid for Acquisitions, Net of Cash Acquired (1,800)

- Proceeds on Sale of Investment in Marketable Securities -

3,343 Increase to Restricted Cash (9,053)

- Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (87,997)

(44,423)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Net Borrowings on Revolver 131,556

62,300 Long Term Note Payable 7,685

- Debt Issuance Costs (1,154)

- Treasury Stock Purchases (8,710)

(17,924) Repayment of Long Term Debt (19,781)

- Payment of Acquisition Contingent Liability -

(1,625) Stock Option Exercise Proceeds and Tax Benefits 3,943

4,751 Payments Related to Shares Withheld for Taxes for Stock Compensation (1,147)

(1,739) Cash Dividends Paid (12,007)

(12,028) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 100,385

33,735







EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES 1,090

(590) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (5,542)

(37,742) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, Beginning 61,707

89,839 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, Ending $ 56,165

$ 52,097

Liquidity and Capital Resources:

Net debt at April 1, 2018 was $278.8 million (total Long-Term Debt and Short-Term Debt, excluding related debt issuance costs, of $334.8 million less $56.2 million of cash), compared with $233.4 million (total Long-Term Debt and Short-Term Debt, excluding debt issuance costs, of $285.4 million less $52.1 million of cash) at April 2, 2017.

Cash flows used in operating activities for the first nine months of fiscal 2018 were $19.0 million, compared to $26.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2017. The decrease in cash used in operating activities was primarily related to changes in working capital, including more rapid collections of accounts receivable partially offset by higher inventory levels due to timing of shipments. The improvement in operating cash flows was partially offset by a $30 million voluntary contribution made to the pension plan in the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

During the first nine months of fiscal 2018, the company repurchased approximately 383,000 shares of its common stock (including approximately 242,000 in the third quarter) on the open market at an average price of $22.76 per share. As of April 1, 2018, there was remaining authorization to repurchase up to approximately $22 million of common stock with an expiration date of June 29, 2018. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Board of Directors authorized an additional $50 million under the share repurchase program with an expiration date of June 30, 2020. Further, during the third quarter of fiscal 2018, the company repurchased approximately $19.8 million of Senior Notes after receiving unsolicited offers from bondholders.

SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT INFORMATION

Engines Segment:



Three Months Ended March

Nine Months Ended March (In Thousands)

FY2018

FY2017

FY2018

FY2017 Net Sales

$ 384,292

$ 391,063

$ 790,543

$ 806,298

















Gross Profit as Reported

$ 96,780

$ 98,814

$ 183,428

$ 191,373 Business Optimization

903

-

2,031

- Adjusted Gross Profit

$ 97,683

$ 98,814

$ 185,459

$ 191,373

















Gross Profit % as Reported

25.2%

25.3%

23.2%

23.7% Adjusted Gross Profit %

25.4%

25.3%

23.5%

23.7%

















Segment Income as Reported

$ 47,989

$ 50,946

$ 36,590

$ 57,216 Business Optimization

2,896

-

7,243

- Adjusted Segment Income

$ 50,885

$ 50,946

$ 43,833

$ 57,216

















Segment Income % as Reported

12.5%

13.0%

4.6%

7.1% Adjusted Segment Income %

13.2%

13.0%

5.5%

7.1%

Third Quarter Highlights

Engine sales unit volumes decreased by 7%, or approximately 199,000 engines, in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to the same period last year. Sales into Europe were lower due to our customers taking a cautious approach to ordering due to a delayed start of spring weather and certain channel partners reducing orders to lower channel inventory levels in advance of new emissions requirements on the production of engines beginning in calendar 2019. Sales were also lower in North America due to certain channel partners taking a cautious approach to ordering inventory due to a delayed start of spring weather and a desire to further reduce channel inventory in advance of anticipated brand transitions next season. These sales decreases were partially offset by favorable sales mix which included proportionately higher sales of large engines driven by growth of Vanguard commercial engines and higher pricing.

were lower due to our customers taking a cautious approach to ordering due to a delayed start of spring weather and certain channel partners reducing orders to lower channel inventory levels in advance of new emissions requirements on the production of engines beginning in calendar 2019. Sales were also lower in due to certain channel partners taking a cautious approach to ordering inventory due to a delayed start of spring weather and a desire to further reduce channel inventory in advance of anticipated brand transitions next season. These sales decreases were partially offset by favorable sales mix which included proportionately higher sales of large engines driven by growth of Vanguard commercial engines and higher pricing. GAAP gross profit percentage compared to last year decreased 10 basis points and adjusted gross profit margins were higher by 10 basis points. Adjusted margins were higher due to favorable sales mix and plant efficiencies offsetting 9% lower production volumes, as anticipated, and freight rate increases. Material cost increases have been offset by higher pricing.

GAAP ESG&A increased compared to last year by $0.4 million and adjusted ESG&A was lower by $0.2 million . Adjusted ESG&A was lower due to lower variable compensation costs, partially offset by the investment to upgrade the company's ERP system.

Products Segment:



Three Months Ended March

Nine Months Ended March (In Thousands)

FY2018

FY2017

FY2018

FY2017 Net Sales

$ 245,169

$ 233,510

$ 653,845

$ 575,007

















Gross Profit as Reported

$ 32,773

$ 34,946

$ 105,570

$ 91,075 Business Optimization

971

-

2,493

- Adjusted Gross Profit

$ 33,744

$ 34,946

$ 108,063

$ 91,075

















Gross Profit % as Reported

13.4%

15.0%

16.1%

15.8% Adjusted Gross Profit %

13.8%

15.0%

16.5%

15.8%

















Segment Income as Reported

$ 2,392

$ 5,614

$ 14,356

$ 9,177 Business Optimization

1,309

-

5,259

- Adjusted Segment Income

$ 3,701

$ 5,614

$ 19,615

$ 9,177

















Segment Income % as Reported

1.0%

2.4%

2.2%

1.6% Adjusted Segment Income %

1.5%

2.4%

3.0%

1.6%

Third Quarter Highlights

Net sales increased by $11.7 million , or 5.0%, from the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher sales of commercial job site products and generators. Generator sales benefited from higher than usual power outages due to the east coast ice and snow storms. Sales of commercial mowers were lower in the third quarter due to timing of shipments driven by unseasonably cool spring weather.

, or 5.0%, from the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher sales of commercial job site products and generators. Generator sales benefited from higher than usual power outages due to the east coast ice and snow storms. Sales of commercial mowers were lower in the third quarter due to timing of shipments driven by unseasonably cool spring weather. Gross profit percentage and adjusted gross profit percentage decreased by 160 basis points and 120 basis points, respectively, primarily due to unfavorable sales mix, higher freight costs and a 4% reduction in manufacturing throughput. As anticipated, production of pressure washers was lower in the quarter in order to right size inventory levels, which were elevated coming out of last season.

GAAP ESG&A and adjusted ESG&A increased by $1.2 million and $0.9 million , respectively, compared to last year due to higher commissions expense on increased sales volume and higher costs associated with investments to upgrade the company's ERP system and growing commercial offerings.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Briggs & Stratton Corporation prepares its financial statements using Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). When a company discloses material information containing non-GAAP financial measures, SEC regulations require that the disclosure include a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure and a reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Management's inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures in this release is intended to supplement, not replace, the presentation of the financial results in accordance with GAAP. Briggs & Stratton Corporation management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze the company's business trends and to understand the company's performance. In addition, management may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as a guide in the company's forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning process. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The following tables are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures:

BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted Segment Information for the Three Month Periods Ended March (In Thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended March



FY2018

Reported

Adjustments1

FY2018

Adjusted

FY2017

Reported

Adjustments

FY2017

Adjusted













Gross Profit























Engines

$ 96,780

$ 903

$ 97,683

$ 98,814

$ -

$ 98,814 Products

32,773

971

33,744

34,946

-

34,946 Inter-Segment Eliminations

720

-

720

1,011

-

1,011 Total

$ 130,273

$ 1,874

$ 132,147

$ 134,771

$ -

$ 134,771

























Engineering, Selling, General and Administrative Expenses























Engines

$ 48,853

$ 587

$ 48,266

$ 48,450

$ -

$ 48,450 Products

31,032

338

30,694

29,829

-

29,829 Total

$ 79,885

$ 925

$ 78,960

$ 78,279

$ -

$ 78,279

























Equity in Earnings of

Unconsolidated Affiliates























Engines

$ 62

$ 1,406

$ 1,468

$ 582

$ -

$ 582 Products

651

-

651

497

-

497 Total

$ 713

$ 1,406

$ 2,119

$ 1,079

$ -

$ 1,079

























Segment Income























Engines

$ 47,989

$ 2,896

$ 50,885

$ 50,946

$ -

$ 50,946 Products

2,392

1,309

3,701

5,614

-

5,614 Inter-Segment Eliminations

720

-

720

1,011

-

1,011 Total

$ 51,101

$ 4,205

$ 55,306

$ 57,571

$ -

$ 57,571

























Interest Expense

$ (8,617)

$ 2,017

(6,600)

$ (5,521)

$ -

$ (5,521)

























Income before Income Taxes

43,563

6,222

49,785

52,894

-

52,894 Provision for Income Taxes

11,675

1,876

13,551

17,075

-

17,075 Net Income

$ 31,888

$ 4,346

$ 36,234

$ 35,819

$ -

$ 35,819

























Earnings Per Share























Basic

$ 0.74

$ 0.10

$ 0.84

$ 0.83

$ -

$ 0.83 Diluted

0.74

0.10

0.84

0.83

-

0.83





















































1 For the third quarter of fiscal 2018, business optimization expenses include $0.9 million ($0.6 million after tax) of non-cash charges related primarily to plant & equipment impairment and accelerated depreciation, and $3.3 million ($2.9 million after tax) of cash charges related primarily to employee termination benefits, lease terminations, professional services and plant rearrangement activities. Tax expense also includes a $0.7 million benefit to revalue deferred tax assets and liabilities under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The company recognized in interest expense $2.0 million ($1.5 million after tax) for premiums paid to repurchase senior notes after receiving unsolicited offers from bondholders.

BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted Segment Information for the Nine Month Periods Ended March (In Thousands, except per share data)





Nine Months Ended March



FY2018

Reported

Adjustments1

FY2018

Adjusted

FY2017

Reported

Adjustments

FY2017

Adjusted













Gross Profit























Engines

$ 183,428

$ 2,031

$ 185,459

$ 191,373

$ -

$ 191,373 Products

105,570

2,493

108,063

91,075

-

91,075 Inter-Segment Eliminations

405

-

405

251

-

251 Total

$ 289,403

$ 4,524

$ 293,927

$ 282,699

$ -

$ 282,699

























Engineering, Selling, General and Administrative Expenses























Engines

$ 150,340

$ 2,582

$ 147,758

$ 138,610

$ -

$ 138,610 Products

94,150

2,766

91,384

84,763

-

84,763 Total

$ 244,490

$ 5,348

$ 239,142

$ 223,373

$ -

$ 223,373

























Equity in Earnings of

Unconsolidated Affiliates























Engines

$ 3,502

$ 2,630

$ 6,132

$ 4,453

$ -

$ 4,453 Products

2,936

-

2,936

2,865

-

2,865 Total

$ 6,438

$ 2,630

$ 9,068

$ 7,318

$ -

$ 7,318

























Segment Income























Engines

$ 36,590

$ 7,243

$ 43,833

$ 57,216

$ -

$ 57,216 Products

14,356

5,259

19,615

9,177

-

9,177 Inter-Segment Eliminations

405

-

405

251

-

251 Total

$ 51,351

$ 12,502

$ 63,853

$ 66,644

$ -

$ 66,644

























Interest Expense

$ (19,167)

$ 2,017

$ (17,150)

$ (15,159)

$ -

$ (15,159)

























Income before Income Taxes

34,667

14,519

49,186

53,164

-

53,164 Provision for Income Taxes

34,163

(21,104)

13,059

16,242

-

16,242 Net Income

$ 504

$ 35,623

$ 36,127

$ 36,922

$ -

$ 36,922

























Earnings Per Share























Basic

$ 0.00

$ 0.84

$ 0.84

$ 0.86

$ -

$ 0.86 Diluted

0.00

0.83

0.83

0.86

-

0.86



























1 For the first nine months of fiscal 2018, business optimization expenses include $3.8 million ($2.8 million after tax) of non-cash charges related primarily to plant & equipment impairment and accelerated depreciation, and $8.6 million ($7.1 million after tax) of cash charges related primarily to employee termination benefits, lease terminations, professional services and plant rearrangement activities. Tax expense also includes a $24.2 million charge associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 comprised of $17.7 million to revalue deferred tax assets and liabilities and $6.5 million to record the impact of the inclusion of foreign earnings. The company recognized in interest expense $2.0 million ($1.5 million after tax) for premiums paid to repurchase senior notes after receiving unsolicited offers from bondholders.

