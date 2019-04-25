Briggs & Stratton Corporation Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results

MILWAUKEE, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Third fiscal quarter net sales decreased 4% to $580 million from $604 million in the prior year. The decrease is largely driven by continued weather-related market softness in Australia and Europe as well as the impact to U.S. sales from the Sears bankruptcy.

Quarterly GAAP gross profit margin of 16.7% and adjusted gross profit margin of 17.4% decreased from last year's GAAP gross profit margin of 21.6% and adjusted gross profit margin of 21.9%, primarily due to sales mix, lower production volumes as planned, and start-up inefficiencies associated with our business optimization initiatives.

Third quarter GAAP net income of $8.0 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, included business optimization charges and acquisition integration charges compared to GAAP net income of $31.9 million , or $0.74 per diluted share in the prior year. Excluding these items, adjusted net income for the fiscal 2019 third quarter was $14.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared with $36.2 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the prior year.

Todd J. Teske, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We were disappointed in the quarterly results. Lower shipments due to the Sears bankruptcy, weather-related softness particularly in Australia and Europe, and inefficiencies from start-up activities related to our business optimization initiatives tempered overall sales performance and reduced quarterly profitability more than previously expected. While incurring these elevated start-up costs were difficult from a financial performance perspective, they helped enable us to meet important customer delivery commitments on robust sales across commercial lines and position us well for long-term growth." Teske continued, "Actions are already underway to improve operating performance. Fulfillment levels in our service parts business have meaningfully improved, and we are now positioned to support demand during the peak season. Similarly, production of commercial Vanguard engines is increasing, following the on-shoring from our joint venture. Quality and performance for this line remain high, as closer proximity to our primary customer base is helping us win new business. Production is also increasing at our new facility for Ferris mowers and other commercial products. Growing conditions are favorable throughout much of North America and Europe, which set the stage for a more normal grass-cutting season. The much-needed additional capacity is also giving us the resources to meet the higher demand for our innovative commercial products. Taken together, we are well-positioned to regain momentum on delivering the business optimization program pre-tax savings of up to $40 million by fiscal 2021 and are confident that our strategic actions position us for improving trends in revenue growth, profitability and capital returns as we enter fiscal 2020 and beyond."

Fiscal 2019 Outlook:

Net sales are now expected to be in a range of $1.86 billion to $1.91 billion (previously $1.90 billion to $1.96 billion ), a $40 million reduction. The decrease contemplates $30 million in lower sales in Australia and Europe due to unfavorable weather conditions and a cautious retail sentiment. North America service parts sales are anticipated to be $10 million lower than previously estimated due to lower sales to date through the third quarter.

to (previously to ), a reduction. The decrease contemplates in lower sales in and due to unfavorable weather conditions and a cautious retail sentiment. service parts sales are anticipated to be lower than previously estimated due to lower sales to date through the third quarter. Operating margin is expected to be 2.6% to 2.8% (previously 4.5% to 4.8%), before the impact of charges from the business optimization program, bad debt charge, litigation settlement charge or acquisition integration costs. The reduction is due to the company's expectation of lower sales as well as unfavorable sales mix, lower manufacturing volumes and temporarily elevated inefficiencies.

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates is expected to be $11.5 million , and interest expense is expected to be $28.5 million , adjusted for business optimization charges and premiums paid to retire senior notes. Due to lower expected earnings, the consolidated tax rate is expected to be in a range of 10% to 12%.

, and interest expense is expected to be , adjusted for business optimization charges and premiums paid to retire senior notes. Due to lower expected earnings, the consolidated tax rate is expected to be in a range of 10% to 12%. Net income is now expected to be in a range of $19 million to $23 million (previously $47 million to $55 million ), or $0.45 to $0.55 per diluted share (previously $1.10 to $1.30 per diluted share), before the impact of charges.

to (previously to ), or to per diluted share (previously to per diluted share), before the impact of charges. The company continues to anticipate capital expenditures of approximately $65 million .

. The company's business optimization program is expected to generate pre-tax savings of $35 million to $40 million by fiscal 2021 and related total program pre-tax charges are expected to be up to $70 million , including fiscal 2019 program costs of $42 million to $46 million .

Conference Call Information:

The company will host a conference call tomorrow at 10:00 AM (ET) to review the third quarter financial results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's corporate website: http://investors.basco.com.

Also available is a dial-in number to access the call real-time at (877) 233-9136 and enter Conference ID 9389953. A replay will be offered beginning approximately two hours after the call ends and will be available for one week. Dial (855) 859-2056 and enter the Conference ID to access the replay.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This release refers to non-GAAP financial measures including "adjusted gross profit", "adjusted engineering, selling, general, and administrative expenses", "adjusted segment income (loss)", "adjusted net income (loss)", and "adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share." Refer to the accompanying financial schedules for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to certain GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "plan", "project", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on the company's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that include, among other things, the ability to successfully forecast demand for its products; changes in interest rates and foreign exchange rates; the effects of weather on the purchasing patterns of consumers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); actions of engine manufacturers and OEMs with whom the company competes; changes in laws and regulations, including U.S. tax reform, changes in tax rates, laws and regulations as well as related guidance; imposition of new, or changes in existing, duties, tariffs and trade agreements; changes in customer and OEM demand; changes in prices of raw materials and parts that the company purchases; changes in domestic and foreign economic conditions (including effects from the U.K.'s decision to exit the European Union); the ability to bring new productive capacity on line efficiently and with good quality; outcomes of legal proceedings and claims; the ability to realize anticipated savings from the business optimization program and restructuring actions; and other factors disclosed from time to time in the company's SEC filings or otherwise, including the factors discussed in Item 1A, Risk Factors, of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements made in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco®, and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com .

BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Periods Ended March (In Thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended March

Nine Months Ended March



FY2019

FY2018

FY2019

FY2018 NET SALES

$580,196

$604,069

$1,364,655

$1,379,599 COST OF GOODS SOLD

483,209

473,796

1,131,422

1,090,196 Gross Profit

96,987

130,273

233,233

289,403

















ENGINEERING, SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

79,521

80,156

267,553

245,304 EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

(205)

713

5,786

6,438 Income (Loss) from Operations

17,261

50,830

(28,534)

50,537

















INTEREST EXPENSE

(9,088)

(8,617)

(21,731)

(19,167) OTHER INCOME

953

1,350

391

3,297 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes

9,126

43,563

(49,874)

34,667

















PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR INCOME TAXES

1,121

11,675

(14,331)

34,163 Net Income (Loss)

$ 8,005

$ 31,888

$ (35,543)

$ 504

















EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE















Basic

$ 0.19

$ 0.74

$ (0.86)

$ 0.00 Diluted

$ 0.19

$ 0.74

$ (0.86)

$ 0.00

















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING















Basic

41,527

42,064

41,691

42,108 Diluted

41,527

42,307

41,691

42,362

Supplemental International Sales Information (In Thousands)





Three Months Ended March

Nine Months Ended March



FY2019

FY2018

FY2019

FY2018 International sales based on product shipment destination

$142,817

$160,653

$379,468

$432,538

BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets as of the End of March (In Thousands)

CURRENT ASSETS: FY2019

FY2018 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 23,863

$ 56,165 Accounts Receivable, Net 253,536

259,472 Inventories 525,210

438,492 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 34,682

35,953 Total Current Assets 837,291

790,082







OTHER ASSETS:





Goodwill 169,693

164,213 Investments 46,937

50,224 Other Intangible Assets, Net 97,465

98,021 Deferred Income Tax Asset 31,031

34,886 Other Long-Term Assets, Net 20,365

20,932 Total Other Assets 365,491

368,276















PLANT AND EQUIPMENT:





At Cost 1,208,747

1,161,535 Less - Accumulated Depreciation 795,467

762,186 Plant and Equipment, Net 413,280

399,349

$ 1,616,062

$ 1,557,707















CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts Payable $ 272,125

$ 202,822 Short-Term Debt 211,545

131,556 Accrued Liabilities 143,432

157,895 Total Current Liabilities 627,102

492,273







OTHER LIABILITIES:





Accrued Pension Cost 179,487

197,749 Accrued Employee Benefits 20,122

21,787 Accrued Postretirement Health Care Obligation 25,294

29,547 Other Long-Term Liabilities 61,050

53,737 Long-Term Debt 195,464

202,332 Total Other Liabilities 481,417

505,152







SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT:





Common Stock 579

579 Additional Paid-In Capital 77,523

75,001 Retained Earnings 1,018,265

1,089,364 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (255,021)

(280,546) Treasury Stock, at Cost (333,803)

(324,116) Total Shareholders' Investment 507,543

560,282

$ 1,616,062

$ 1,557,707

BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands)



Nine Months Ended March







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: FY2019

FY2018 Net Income (Loss) $ (35,543)

$ 504 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Used in Operating Activities:





Depreciation and Amortization 47,385

43,756 Stock Compensation Expense 5,496

5,312 Loss on Disposition of Plant and Equipment 66

1,595 Provision (Credit) for Deferred Income Taxes (19,247)

24,744 Equity in Earnings of Unconsolidated Affiliates (8,403)

(9,068) Dividends Received from Unconsolidated Affiliates 10,510

9,810 Pension Cash Contributions -

(30,000) Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:





Accounts Receivable (70,876)

(25,948) Inventories (113,407)

(62,780) Other Current Assets (856)

(3,430) Accounts Payable, Accrued Liabilities and Income Taxes 77,905

11,287 Other, Net 2,079

15,198 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (104,891)

(19,020)







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital Expenditures (46,379)

(77,483) Proceeds Received on Disposition of Plant and Equipment 31

339 Cash Paid for Acquisitions, Net of Cash Acquired (8,865)

(1,800) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (55,213)

(78,944)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Net Borrowings on Revolver 163,509

131,556 Long Term Note Payable -

7,685 Debt Issuance Costs -

(1,154) Treasury Stock Purchases (11,937)

(8,710) Repayments of Long Term Debt (5,424)

(19,781) Stock Option Exercise Proceeds and Tax Benefits 1,823

3,943 Payments Related to Shares Withheld for Taxes for Stock Compensation (257)

(1,147) Cash Dividends Paid (11,891)

(12,007) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 135,823

100,385







EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES (239)

1,090 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (24,520)

3,511 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, Beginning 1 49,218

61,707 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, Ending 2 $ 24,698

$ 65,218



1 Included within Beginning Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash is approximately $4.3 million and $0 of restricted cash as of July 1, 2018 and July 2, 2017, respectively.

2 Included within Ending Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash is approximately $0.8 million and $9.1 million of restricted cash as of March 31, 2019 and April 1, 2018, respectively.

SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT INFORMATION

Engines Segment:





Three Months Ended March

Nine Months Ended March (In Thousands)

FY2019

FY2018

FY2019

FY2018 Net Sales

$ 336,243

$ 384,292

$ 727,351

$ 790,543

















Gross Profit as Reported

$ 72,529

$ 96,780

$ 144,272

$ 183,428 Business Optimization

623

903

1,712

2,031 Adjusted Gross Profit

$ 73,151

$ 97,683

$ 145,984

$ 185,459

















Gross Profit % as Reported

21.6%

25.2%

19.8%

23.2% Adjusted Gross Profit %

21.8%

25.4%

20.1%

23.5%

















Segment Income (Loss) as Reported

$ 22,833

$ 47,718

$ (16,579)

$ 35,776 Business Optimization

5,211

2,896

27,083

7,243 Adjusted Segment Income

$ 28,044

$ 50,614

$ 10,504

$ 43,019

















Segment Income (Loss) % as Reported

6.8%

12.4%

(2.3%)

4.5% Adjusted Segment Income %

8.3%

13.2%

1.4%

5.4%

Third Quarter Highlights

Engine unit volumes decreased by 18%, or approximately 456,000 engines, in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to the same period last year. Domestically, as anticipated, consumer engine sales decreased due to the Sears bankruptcy and the pull forward of shipments to the second quarter to enable channel partners to restock inventory and facilitate brand transitions this year. Sales into Australia and Europe declined by over 25% in the third quarter due to prolonged historic drought conditions in Australia and elevated channel inventories in Europe following last summer's drought. Domestic service parts sales declined slightly year over year. The decrease in sales was mitigated by a nearly 10% increase in commercial Vanguard engine sales and higher pricing to offset cost inflation and tariffs.

GAAP ESG&A expenses were consistent year over year and adjusted ESG&A expenses decreased $3.0 million from last year due to lower employee compensation costs.

Products Segment:





Three Months Ended March

Nine Months Ended March (In Thousands)

FY2019

FY2018

FY2019

FY2018 Net Sales

$ 271,209

$ 245,169

$ 698,879

$ 653,845

















Gross Profit as Reported

$ 24,348

$ 32,773

$ 89,402

$ 105,570 Business Optimization

3,267

971

6,978

2,493 Adjusted Gross Profit

$ 27,615

$ 33,744

$ 96,380

$ 108,063

















Gross Profit % as Reported

9.0%

13.4%

12.8%

16.1% Adjusted Gross Profit %

10.2%

13.8%

13.8%

16.5%

















Segment Income (Loss) as Reported

$ (5,682)

$ 2,392

$ (11,514)

$ 14,356 Business Optimization

4,407

1,309

13,207

5,259 Litigation Settlement

-

-

2,000

- Retailer Bankruptcy Bad Debt Expense

-

-

4,132

- Acquisition Related Charges

287

-

523

- Adjusted Segment Income (Loss)

$ (988)

$ 3,701

$ 8,348

$ 19,615

















Segment Income (Loss) % as Reported

(2.1%)

1.0%

(1.6%)

2.2% Adjusted Segment Income (Loss) %

(0.4%)

1.5%

1.2%

3.0%

Third Quarter Highlights

Net sales increased by $26.0 million , or 10.6%, from the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to 16% growth in commercial products on higher sales of Ferris mowers and growth of commercial stand-on blowers from the Hurricane acquisition in early fiscal 2019. Residential sales grew slightly on higher volumes of standby generators and pressure washers, partially offset by lower sales of portable generators and riding mowers following cool spring temperatures in the U.S. Sales also benefited from higher prices to offset cost inflation.

, or 10.6%, from the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to 16% growth in commercial products on higher sales of Ferris mowers and growth of commercial stand-on blowers from the Hurricane acquisition in early fiscal 2019. Residential sales grew slightly on higher volumes of standby generators and pressure washers, partially offset by lower sales of portable generators and riding mowers following cool spring temperatures in the U.S. Sales also benefited from higher prices to offset cost inflation. The gross profit percentage decreased 440 basis points and adjusted gross profit percentage decreased by 360 basis points compared to the third quarter last year. The decrease in the adjusted gross profit percentage is largely attributed to inefficiencies (180 bps) and unfavorable sales mix (170 bps). Inefficiencies from start-up activities related to the ERP upgrade, elevated international container shipping rates and higher supply chain and labor costs to ensure our ability to meet delivery commitments on the robust growth of Ferris mowers. We also incurred higher labor costs to improve the throughput of service parts to support increased shipments during the peak season. Unfavorable sales mix was driven by lower sales of portable generators due to less spring storms, as well as lower sales of riding mowers through the dealer channel. Strong sales of pressure washers were driven by elevated pollen levels this spring and brand transitions at retail. Partially offsetting the unfavorable sales mix was the favorable impact of higher commercial sales. Increases in pricing largely offset higher material and tariff costs.

GAAP ESG&A expenses decreased by $0.8 million and adjusted ESG&A expenses decreased by $1.9 million compared with the previous year from lower employee compensation costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Briggs & Stratton Corporation prepares its financial statements using Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). When a company discloses material information containing non-GAAP financial measures, SEC regulations require that the disclosure include a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure and a reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Management's inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures in this release is intended to supplement, not replace, the presentation of the financial results in accordance with GAAP. Briggs & Stratton Corporation management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze the company's business trends and to understand the company's performance. In addition, management may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as a guide in the company's forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning process. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The following tables are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures:

BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted Segment Information for the Three Month Periods Ended March (In Thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended March



FY2019

Reported

Adjustments1

FY2019

Adjusted

FY2018

Reported

Adjustments

FY2018

Adjusted













Gross Profit























Engines

$ 72,529

$ 623

$ 73,151

$ 96,780

$ 903

$ 97,683 Products

24,348

3,267

27,615

32,773

971

33,744 Inter-Segment Eliminations

110

-

110

720

-

720 Total

$ 96,987

$ 3,889

$ 100,876

$ 130,273

$ 1,874

$ 132,147

























Engineering, Selling, General and Administrative Expenses























Engines

$ 49,287

$ 3,835

$ 45,452

$ 49,124

$ 587

$ 48,537 Products

30,234

1,428

28,806

31,032

338

30,694 Total

$ 79,521

$ 5,263

$ 74,258

$ 80,156

$ 925

$ 79,231

























Equity in Earnings of

Unconsolidated Affiliates























Engines

$ (408)

$ 753

$ 345

$ 62

$ 1,406

$ 1,468 Products

203

-

203

651

-

651 Total

$ (205)

$ 753

$ 548

$ 713

$ 1,406

$ 2,119

























Segment Income (Loss)























Engines

$ 22,833

$ 5,211

$ 28,044

$ 47,718

$ 2,896

$ 50,614 Products

(5,682)

4,694

(988)

2,392

1,309

3,701 Inter-Segment Eliminations

110

-

110

720

-

720 Total

$ 17,261

$ 9,905

$ 27,166

$ 50,830

$ 4,205

$ 55,035

























Interest Expense

$ (9,088)

$ 15

$ (9,073)

$ (8,617)

$ 2,017

$ (6,600)

























Income before Income Taxes

9,126

9,920

19,046

43,563

6,222

49,785 Provision for Income Taxes

1,121

3,288

4,409

11,675

1,876

13,551 Net Income

$ 8,005

$ 6,632

$ 14,637

$ 31,888

$ 4,346

$ 36,234

























Earnings Per Share























Basic

$ 0.19

$ 0.15

$ 0.34

$ 0.74

$ 0.10

$ 0.84 Diluted

0.19

0.15

0.34

0.74

0.10

0.84





1 For the third quarter of fiscal 2019, business optimization expenses include $1.4 million ($0.9 million after tax) of non-cash charges related to accelerated depreciation, and $8.4 million ($5.6 million after tax) of cash charges related primarily to activities associated with the upgrade to the Company's ERP system, professional services, employee termination benefits, and plant rearrangement activities. The Company recognized $0.2 million ($0.1 million after tax) related to acquisition integration activities.

BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted Segment Information for the Nine Month Periods Ended March (In Thousands, except per share data)





Nine Months Ended March



FY2019

Reported

Adjustments1

FY2019

Adjusted

FY2018

Reported

Adjustments

FY2018

Adjusted













Gross Profit























Engines

$ 144,272

$ 1,712

$ 145,984

$ 183,428

$ 2,031

$ 185,459 Products

89,402

6,978

96,380

105,570

2,493

108,063 Inter-Segment Eliminations

(441)

-

(441)

405

-

405 Total

$ 233,233

$ 8,690

$ 241,923

$ 289,403

$ 4,524

$ 293,927

























Engineering, Selling, General and Administrative Expenses























Engines

$ 163,997

$ 22,754

$ 141,243

$ 151,154

$ 2,582

$ 148,572 Products

103,556

12,884

90,672

94,150

2,766

91,384 Total

$ 267,553

$ 35,638

$ 231,915

$ 245,304

$ 5,348

$ 239,956

























Equity in Earnings of

Unconsolidated Affiliates























Engines

$ 3,146

$ 2,617

$ 5,763

$ 3,502

$ 2,630

$ 6,132 Products

2,640

-

2,640

2,936

-

2,936 Total

$ 5,786

$ 2,617

$ 8,403

$ 6,438

$ 2,630

$ 9,068

























Segment Income (Loss)























Engines

$ (16,579)

$ 27,083

$ 10,504

$ 35,776

$ 7,243

$ 43,019 Products

(11,514)

19,862

8,348

14,356

5,259

19,615 Inter-Segment Eliminations

(441)

-

(441)

405

-

405 Total

$ (28,534)

$ 46,945

$ 18,411

$ 50,537

$ 12,502

$ 63,039

























Interest Expense

$ (21,731)

$ 263

$ (21,468)

$ (19,167)

$ 2,017

$ (17,150)

























Income (Loss) before Income Taxes

(49,874)

47,208

(2,666)

34,667

14,519

49,186 Provision for Income Taxes

(14,331)

9,602

(4,729)

34,163

(21,104)

13,059 Net Income (Loss)

$ (35,543)

$ 37,606

$ 2,063

$ 504

$ 35,623

$ 36,127

























Earnings (Loss) Per Share























Basic

$ (0.86)

$ 0.90

$ 0.04

$ 0.00

$ 0.84

$ 0.84 Diluted

(0.86)

0.90

0.04

0.00

0.83

0.83





1 For the first nine months of fiscal 2019, business optimization expenses include $2.9 million ($2.3 million after tax) of non-cash charges related to accelerated depreciation, and $44.2 million ($34.5 million after tax) of cash charges related primarily to activities associated with the upgrade to the Company's ERP system, professional services, employee termination benefits, and plant rearrangement activities. The Company recognized bad debt expense of $4.1 million ($3.1 million after tax) after a major retailer announced that it had filed for bankruptcy protection. The Company recognized $2.0 million ($1.5 million after tax) for amounts accrued related to a litigation settlement and $0.5 million ($0.3 million after tax) related to acquisition integration activities. Interest expense includes $0.2 million ($0.2 million after tax) for premiums paid to repurchase senior notes. Tax expense includes a $1.1 million charge associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 to record the impact of the inclusion of foreign earnings.

