Briggs & Stratton Declares Dividend
Briggs & Stratton Corporation
16:15 ET
MILWAUKEE, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG):
At its regular quarterly meeting held today, the Board of Directors of Briggs & Stratton Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of fourteen cents ($0.14) per share on the common stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable January 3, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 18, 2018.
BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION
Mark A. Schwertfeger
Senior Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation
