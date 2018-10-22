Briggs & Stratton Declares Dividend

News provided by

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

16:15 ET

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG):

At its regular quarterly meeting held today, the Board of Directors of Briggs & Stratton Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of fourteen cents ($0.14) per share on the common stock of the Corporation.  The dividend is payable January 3, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 18, 2018. 

BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION

Mark A. Schwertfeger
Senior Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Also from this source

22 Oct, 2018, 07:17 ET Vanguard® Revolutionary Oil Guard™ System Now Available On...

18 Oct, 2018, 12:00 ET Snapper Pro® Delivers Stand-On Mowers To The Market...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Briggs & Stratton Declares Dividend

News provided by

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

16:15 ET