Briggs & Stratton Declares Dividend

At its regular quarterly meeting held today, the Board of Directors of Briggs & Stratton Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of fourteen cents ($0.14) per share on the common stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable July 3, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business June 19, 2019.

