Briggs & Stratton Declares Dividend
Briggs & Stratton Corporation
Apr 25, 2019, 16:15 ET
MILWAUKEE, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG):
At its regular quarterly meeting held today, the Board of Directors of Briggs & Stratton Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of fourteen cents ($0.14) per share on the common stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable July 3, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business June 19, 2019.
BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION
Mark A. Schwertfeger
Senior Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation
