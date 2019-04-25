Briggs & Stratton Declares Dividend

News provided by

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Apr 25, 2019, 16:15 ET

MILWAUKEE, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG):

At its regular quarterly meeting held today, the Board of Directors of Briggs & Stratton Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of fourteen cents ($0.14) per share on the common stock of the Corporation.  The dividend is payable July 3, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business June 19, 2019. 

BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION

Mark A. Schwertfeger
Senior Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Also from this source

Briggs & Stratton Corporation To Announce Fiscal 2019 Third...

Snapper® Adds StepSense™ Automatic Drive Innovation To Mower...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Briggs & Stratton Declares Dividend

News provided by

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Apr 25, 2019, 16:15 ET