Briggs & Stratton Develops New P4500 PowerSmart Series™ Inverter For RV Market

"Avid RV travelers told us they're not happy with current on-board generators because they're very loud and use a lot of fuel," said Michael Fritz, senior global product manager for Briggs & Stratton portable power. "That same group told us that they are impressed by the quietness of the P4500, which runs 60% quieter 1 than a standard generator. It also provides up to 16 hours of runtime 2 and produces the power of a typical 30A campground utility connection."

Engineered to be compact, lightweight, and quiet, the new P4500 inverter generator has a protective hard shell to safeguard the unit from dirt and debris, never-go-flat wheels, and a telescoping handle to make moving it around an RV site a breeze. A convenient push-button electric start turns on the Briggs & Stratton 224cc engine to deliver 4500 starting watts3 and 3700 running watts4. Its multifunctional digital display panel allows operators to monitor power usage, fuel level and run time. Four household 120-volt outlets, one 120-volt 30-amp RV outlet, and two USB adaptors offer the operator flexibility to power a combination of lights, kitchen appliances, and smart devices. Innovative inverter technology automatically adjusts the engine speed to lower the noise level and reduce fuel consumption. The P4500 also features Quiet Power Technology® and is backed by a three-year limited warranty5.

Briggs & Stratton's patent-pending CO Guard technology monitors the presence of carbon monoxide and will shut down the generator if harmful levels accumulate in the generator's operating area. An LED light display on the unit will alert the user of the shutdown trigger, and a nearby instruction decal will provide guidance on next steps. Operators will not be able to continue with normal power until CO Guard's sensor has determined the presence of CO has diminished.

All portable generators, including inverter generators, emit carbon monoxide and are dangerous if not operated properly. The only safe place to operate a portable generator is outside and at least 20 feet from any RV, tent or home with exhaust pointing away. To learn more about how to safely operate a portable generator, visit www.takeyourgeneratoroutside.com .

The new P4500 is now available at select retailers. This is the latest addition to the Briggs & Stratton PowerSmart Series of inverter generators, which are designed for any outdoor recreation activity where a reliable and quiet power source is expected. See the entire PowerSmart Series inverter generator lineup at www.briggsandstratton.com .

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com .

1 Compared to standard generator 030743

2 at 1/4 load

3 Starting Watts – this generator is rated in accordance with Briggs & Stratton standard 628K

4 Per ANSI/PGMA G300-2018

5 See operator's manual or visit www.briggsandstratton.com for complete warranty details

