BRIGGS & STRATTON ENERGY SOLUTIONS VP ELECTED TO CALSSA BOARD

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoya Cross, vice president of energy storage for Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions , has been elected to the California Solar & Storage Association ( CALSSA ) board of directors.

Cross, who has 20 years of experience in the energy industry, was the COO for SimpliPhi Power prior to its acquisition by Briggs & Stratton in 2021. In addition, as a former CEO of two solar companies, she has managed operations and supply chain for the distribution and manufacturing of clean energy technology throughout the renewable energy sector.

"I'm honored to be part of the important work that CALSSA is doing to promote and support the adoption and implementation of solar and energy storage throughout California," said Cross. "CALSSA has been a leading voice and tireless advocate for decades and the results speak for themselves."

CALSSA has advanced the common interest of the solar and storage industry for more than 40 years, making California the most robust market in the United States. The association is the state's largest clean energy business group with more than 750 member companies, representing an array of businesses that manufacture, design, install, finance and provide other resources to the growing local solar and storage market in the state.

Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions draws on 115 years of experience in power generation to meet today's evolving energy needs with a complete line of backup energy products, including Energy Storage Systems (ESS) and standby generators .

The company's cobalt-free, lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) batteries are manufactured in Oxnard, California, have been used in installations around the world since 2010 and come with a 10- or 15-year limited warranty.

In addition, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) recently designated Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions an approved California Manufacturer of ESS. The company is one of only five manufacturers with this distinction, which benefits California residents by allowing an additional 20% incentive for the state's Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP).

Last fall, Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions introduced its 13kW, 18kW and 22kW PowerProtect™ home standby generators that deliver reliable power for every homeowner's needs. The new models join Briggs & Stratton's 26kW, which is the most powerful air-cooled unit in the market.

For more information on products from Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions, visit briggsandstratton.com .

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators, energy storage systems, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.

