Briggs & Stratton Launches Ad Campaign To Educate Consumers On Lawnmower Engine Innovations

As the world's largest manufacturer of small engines for the lawn and garden industry, Briggs & Stratton supplies engines for eight of the top 10 selling brands in the U.S. and can be found in more than 50 million garages across the country. Through a PowerPulse™ study surveying 500 lawn mower buyers, the Company found nearly 20 percent of people who recently purchased a gasoline-powered walk-behind mower weren't necessarily replacing a broken machine, but upgrading for new technology. The others may not be aware of the advanced engine technology now available to them – Briggs & Stratton wants to change that.

The campaign consists of radio, digital and social media aiming to get potential buyers to consider replacing their current older mowers with modern, innovative ones.

"Briggs & Stratton knows engines and it knows innovation. From lawn mowers that can fold to store upright and save space; to engines that never need an oil change; to a push button start featuring lithium-ion battery technology, we create conveniences that weren't thought of just a handful of years ago," says vice president of corporate marketing Rick Carpenter. "In fact, it's likely that the engines we make today are 35 percent cleaner than the ones many people own."

Briggs & Stratton's campaign will feature its most significant lawnmower engine innovations:

The patented Mow n Stow® Technology enables homeowners to fold the mower and store it upright without any fuel or oil leaks for a 70 percent smaller footprint 1 than a typical mower.

enables homeowners to fold the mower and store it upright without any fuel or oil leaks for a 70 percent smaller footprint than a typical mower. The Just Check & Add™ Technology eliminates oil changes 2 for easy engine maintenance. Simply check your oil levels, and add if needed.

eliminates oil changes for easy engine maintenance. Simply check your oil levels, and add if needed. New gas mowers powered by Briggs & Stratton® engines with Quiet Power Technology® are up to 50 percent 3 quieter.

are up to 50 percent quieter. The InStart® lithium-ion electric starting engine series combines the starting reliability of lithium-ion battery technology and the power of gas, allowing for effortless starting every time, with the push of a button.

lithium-ion electric starting engine series combines the starting reliability of lithium-ion battery technology and the power of gas, allowing for effortless starting every time, with the push of a button. Engines with ReadyStart® starting technology are guaranteed to start within two pulls or Briggs & Stratton will fix it for free4 and doesn't need to be primed or choked – just pull the rope.

"We want consumers to know what's possible, and that mowing their lawn no longer has to be a chore." Carpenter concludes, "If your mower is more than five years old, you owe it to yourself to see how far mower engine technology has come."

Briggs & Stratton supplies engines to OEM companies and brands who in turn market their products to home centers, mass merchants and dealers. Find your next gas mower and more details at www.betterwithbriggs.com.

1Space savings are in relation to the space consumed by a traditional walk mower that is stored with the handle in the standard operating position.

2Regular maintenance still required. To see complete details refer to your Operator's Manual. Briggs & Stratton standard warranty terms and conditions apply. Just Check & Add™ does not extend the warranty period.

3Sound levels may vary based on application.

4See https://www.briggsandstratton.com/na/en_us/support/starting-promise.html for complete details.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard™, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

