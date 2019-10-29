Briggs & Stratton Launches New Innovations To Make Work Easier For Those Who Work Hard

A Provider of Power

During the show, Briggs & Stratton continued to reinforce that it's a provider of power, not just through its engine innovations but through electrification as well. "Visitors at each of the Company's three booths saw an increased focus on electrification - an exciting step forward for a company traditionally known for gas-powered engines," says Todd Teske, chairman, president & CEO of Briggs & Stratton Corporation. He continues, "There's a need for both gas and battery-powered products in the residential and commercial outdoor power equipment markets. And where there's a need, we're going to be there to fulfil it with innovative solutions and exceptional service."

Notable power innovations included the Vanguard Lithium-Ion Commercial Battery System; Vanguard 14.0 gross HP1 400 and 5.0 Gross HP1 160 single-cylinder, horizontal shaft commercial engines; and Integrated InStart® and Electronic Fuel Injection with Electronic Throttle Control on Briggs & Stratton residential engines.

A Diversified Business

As the Company continues to diversify its business to serve both residential and commercial markets, it launched a number of new products and updates to make all of its customers – from homeowners to commercial landscapers tackling the toughest jobs – more comfortable, efficient and productive.

Notable commercial innovations included the Ferris ISX™2200 & ISX™3300; Ferris FS5250 Voyager; Snapper Pro SW15; Snapper Pro S120; Billy Goat Next Gen Debris Loader; and the Billy Goat Post Hole Auger. Residential product innovations included additions to the Snapper XD and HD battery yard systems and enhancements to the Simplicity Broadmoor™ 23/48 and Snapper 360z 25/52.

Innovations made to solve problems

Each of the new and updated products revealed at the 2019 GIE+EXPO was derived by starting with a simple question: How can we solve problems to make work easier? The Company proactively seeks feedback from thousands of customers annually about their experiences and pain points with their outdoor power equipment and then develops products to solve for those pain points. This philosophy has helped Briggs & Stratton become the brand customers trust to help achieve greater productivity, more uptime and increased safety and comfort.

To learn more about these, and the many other products, innovations and technologies available from Briggs & Stratton and its family of brands, visit www.basco.com.

1All power levels are stated gross horsepower at 3,600 RPM per SAE J1940 as rated by Briggs & Stratton.

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation

