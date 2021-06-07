Briggs & Stratton Presents Innovative Power Solutions And Powers Multiple Products At World Of Concrete And Beyond

MILWAUKEE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton will be in attendance at the 2021 World of Concrete show, presenting the current lineup of Vanguard® innovative power solutions and highlighting product partners in the industry. Show attendees will have the opportunity to see the new single-cylinder Vanguard 400 engine equipped with electronic fuel injection (EFI) and electronic throttle control (ETC) that will be on display for the first time in the Vanguard booth. Also available for viewing will be the Vanguard Commercial Lithium-Ion Battery Pack , a clean alternative power solution, propane powered engine and the full lineup of single-cylinder horizontal shaft engines .

"The Vanguard product lineup is designed to be thoughtful, innovative and offer diverse power solutions for the industry," said Chris Davison, Briggs & Stratton senior marketing manager, commercial power. "We are excited to display our lineup which includes the new 400 EFI ETC engine and our commercial grade lithium-ion battery pack."

The new single-cylinder Vanguard 400 EFI ETC 14.0 Gross HP* engine is launching in March 2022, but World of Concrete visitors will get a sneak peak at the feature-heavy engine. This is the latest model to incorporate electronic fuel injection (EFI) and electronic throttle control (ETC), which improves performance and load acceptance, and offers better fuel efficiency and easy all-weather choke-less starting.

The Vanguard lineup of single-cylinder horizontal shaft commercial engines will also be on display, which includes the Vanguard 400, a 14.0 gross HP* engine, Vanguard 200, a 6.5 Gross HP* engine and Vanguard 160, a 5.0 Gross HP* engine. Built based on customer research, this groundbreaking family of engines is proven to operate with significantly reduced noise** and vibration*** levels compared to Honda's GX line of engines and offers easy starting and longer maintenance intervals. These models also feature the patented, Vanguard-exclusive, TransportGuard® system and fully integrated cyclonic air cleaner with advanced AutoShed technology.

The customized and flexible Vanguard lithium-ion battery and battery charger work seamlessly together to deliver efficient power and performance for a complete power solution. Attendees will have the opportunity to see the lineup of Vanguard commercial batteries up close in the Vanguard booth.

Accompanying the display of battery and engines will be a propane-powered Vanguard engine. Visitors will be able to view this alternative fuel option and observe how Vanguard engines can be converted to run on propane through the use of a propane conversion kit. The kit is an OEM-approved, EPA- and CARB-certified solution offered by Propane Powered Systems to give Vanguard customers options for fuel preference.

"We are proud to work with partners across multiple industries that utilize our power solutions with the same innovative spirit that Vanguard has," said Davison. "Vanguard products are powerful on their own, but even more powerful is seeing them in action, and World of Concrete provides an ideal setting for that."

Makinex, located at Booth #N2837, will feature its new 23kW 480V generator model, powered by a Vanguard 40.0 Gross HP* EFI engine. This is the world's smallest 3-phase 480V generator in its class. Allen Engineering, located at booths #D640 and #W2419 will display an all-electric AW16-B wheeled buggy equipped with a Vanguard 48 Volt lithium-ion battery pack.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the full lineup of power solutions as well as Vanguard innovations firsthand at World of Concrete in the Vanguard Booth #D923. For more information on products and innovations, visit vanguardpower.com .

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of commercial lithium-ion batteries, power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

* All power levels are stated gross horsepower at 3600 RPM per SAE J1940 as rated by Briggs & Stratton.

**As compared to Honda GX at 3600RPM full load with standard muffler. Sound levels may vary based on application and conditions.

