Briggs & Stratton Showcases Innovations To Hardware And Home Improvement Industry At National Hardware Show

The newest innovation featured at the show was the recently introduced CO Guard™ Carbon Monoxide Shutdown technology. Briggs & Stratton will add this technology on new portable generator models under a variety of brands manufactured for the United States over the next 18 months. The industry-leading carbon monoxide (CO) shutdown technology is designed to shut off the portable generator if harmful levels of CO accumulate in the generator's operating area.

Briggs & Stratton also featured an array of new gas and electric pressure washers at the show that offer more versatility to the tools a home or business owner uses to tackle their cleaning demands, with the ability to clean anything from delicate items like fabric cushions to the toughest jobs like oil stains on a driveway. One pressure washer on display was the InStart® Lithium-Ion Electric Start, which combines the power of gas with the dependable push-button starting reliability of lithium-ion technology.

In addition, the company showcased its single-stage and dual-stage snow blowers at the show with Snow Series OHV Engines, rugged designs and 3-year limited residential warranties1.

From Briggs & Stratton's Snapper brand, the Snapper® 360Z Zero Turn mower features a first-of-its-kind integrated rear cargo bed2 for more on-the-go versatility and convenience than a traditional zero turn mower, and a redesigned line of SPX™ lawn tractors with benefits including a more powerful transmission, contoured seating and an integrated hour meter.

Also from Briggs & Stratton's Snapper brand, the Snapper XD 82-Volt Max3 Lithium-ion battery-powered lawn & garden tool system continues to expand and now includes 16+ tools homeowners need to efficiently complete yard work. A self-propelled utility cart, pole saw, self-propelled mower, cultivator, snow shovel and four new attachments for the current string trimmer were the latest additions featured at the show.

"As Briggs & Stratton continues to have an increased presence at popular shows such as The National Hardware Show, it's important we highlight the many brands and products that make our company great," says vice president of corporate marketing Rick Carpenter. "Our diverse product portfolio allows us to provide power to and make work easier for an array of customers' needs; and we were especially proud to feature innovations to help the hard working individuals attending the National Hardware Show."

To see Briggs & Stratton's full brand and product portfolio, visit www.basco.com.

1See operator's manual or www.briggsandstratton.com for complete warranty details.

250 lb. capacity, do not overload; do not carry passengers. See operator's manual for details.

3Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without workload) is 82-volts. Nominal voltage is 72.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard™, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

