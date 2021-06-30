Briggs & Stratton's Standby Business Selects GainShare Performance Marketing as its Growth Partner to Drive New Revenue

CHICAGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GainShare, the leading performance marketing agency in North America, has been selected by Briggs & Stratton as its growth partner to drive revenue and increase market share for its Standby Generator business. As an expert in performance marketing, GainShare will be working in several areas across the customer journey to deliver market growth.

The partnership is an example of the ongoing shift in business of transitioning marketing teams to be leaders in revenue growth. In this case, GainShare is working with the Briggs & Stratton team across the entire customer path to purchase. The work includes DRTV and digital marketing, digital User Experience (UX) and sales center optimization, as well as data sciences.

"We chose GainShare because of their focus on outcomes for our business, not simply the tactics at hand," said Michelle Gross, Senior Director of Marketing at Briggs & Stratton. "The standby generator category is a considered purchase with a number of steps to enable purchase. We needed a partner who understood our needs and our customers' needs. GainShare had the experience in delivering performance with similar journeys and has shown their partnership approach to success in working with us."

GainShare and Briggs & Stratton initially engaged in 2020 to create and manage a performance video campaign, both DRTV and Connected TV. Over the first few months of the partnership, the efforts to drive more demand quickly turned to additional marketing channels and optimizing the sales funnel. Alongside the original engagement, the teams have collaborated on digital marketing efforts, digital creative, UX and call center optimization.

More specifically, GainShare will work with Briggs & Stratton's sales and marketing teams to deliver:

DR TV and Digital Performance Video Assets – Video creation, production and execution across platforms

– Video creation, production and execution across platforms Performance Media Planning and Buying – Linear and Connected TV, digital awareness and lead generation (SEM, Paid Social, Contextual, OTT, CTV)

– Linear and Connected TV, digital awareness and lead generation (SEM, Paid Social, Contextual, OTT, CTV) Sales Center – Optimization and integration of call/sales centers with demand generations activities

– Optimization and integration of call/sales centers with demand generations activities Landing Pages and eCommerce Optimization – Creative recommendations and development of UX, content and creative

– Creative recommendations and development of UX, content and creative Data and Analytics – Fully integrated analytics and reporting, direct and attribution level measurement, lead flow, sales and call center data

"Our agreement with Briggs & Stratton is designed around their core business KPIs. From sales growth to day-to-day lead quality optimization, we are working to grow their Standby Generator business and ROI," said Cass Baker, EVP Head of Strategy and Digital at GainShare. "We are very excited to be working with the Briggs and Stratton team. The opportunity to both generate demand in the market as well as optimizing the path to purchase is a true performance partnership."

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of commercial lithium-ion batteries, power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco®, and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com .

About GainShare

GainShare brings 35+ years of deep expertise and proven response-generating techniques to every aspect of performance marketing. With offices in Chicago and Toronto, we provide direct to consumer marketing services including strategy, creative, digital, media and analytics. We are scientific, creative, predictive marketers who are passionate about driving bottom-line measurable results that accelerate our clients' businesses. GainShare consistently over-delivers on acquisition and profit objectives—offering solutions that help our clients grow their brands and gain share of market. https://www.gainshare.com/

