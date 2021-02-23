Briggs Automotive Company Continues U.S. Expansion Into Michigan

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) is continuing its global expansion and today announced the launch of BAC Michigan, signing an agreement with luxury automotive dealership Platinum Motorcars Detroit (PMC) to bring its Mono supercar to the Midwest.

Based in Birmingham, Michigan, just north of Detroit, Platinum Motorcars offers premium automotive brands, including Bentley, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, McLaren and Porsche. It will now serve as the exclusive BAC distributor for Michigan and is the only dealership in the Midwest to sell the Mono.

BAC's iconic Mono supercar is renowned for offering the purest and most authentic driving experience in the world; it's the ultimate piece of sports equipment for the sport of driving that makes every journey unforgettable and redefines the meaning of luxury.

BAC Mono, the world's first single-seater, road-legal supercar, has been exported to over 40 territories worldwide and enjoys a strong presence in the U.S. through certified dealers, including Manhattan Motorcars in New York City and Tactical Fleet in Dallas, Texas.

Neill Briggs, co-founder of BAC, said, "Platinum Motorcars is the ideal partner to distribute the Mono. PMC shares our passion, or rather obsession, with driving purity and loving every single minute behind the wheel – and that made the decision easy when it came to joining forces. PMC is our exclusive dealership in Michigan, and the only place you can go in the Midwest to join the BAC family."

"Put simply: we are automotive and racing enthusiasts at our core," added Syed Ahmed, owner of Platinum Motorcars. "This partnership with Briggs Automotive Company has come together seamlessly, and we know our customers will appreciate the authentically analogue and pure driving experience delivered by these bespoke machines."

As well as being exotic vehicle experts, PMC shares many of the BAC company values that make it a perfect fit: cutting-edge innovation and engineering, head-turning design, flawless customer service and – of course – unrivalled performance.

The first of BAC Michigan's Mono supercars is now on location at PMC and available for purchase as a fully road-legal supercar.

About BAC

Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) LTD is the British manufacturer behind the world's only road-legal, single-seater supercar – the BAC Mono. The Liverpool-based business was founded in 2009 by brothers Neill and Ian Briggs, who set about providing the world with a road vehicle that offers the most authentic and pure driving experience possible.

Mono implements the very latest racing technology and is regarded as the ultimate piece of sporting equipment for the sport of driving. It focuses solely on the person behind the wheel and is a race car for the road that can also be described as A-to-A vehicle, rather than A-to-B – forget the destination, this supercar is all about pure driving pleasure.

BAC customers are predominantly passionate and knowledgeable car-lovers who have achieved entrepreneurial success; and as such have extensive garages with the finest models around. They invest in Mono because they seek a driving experience that nothing else in the world can offer, while maintaining an exceptional level of bespoke luxury.

Designed, engineered and managed by experts with backgrounds in several leading automotive, high-end supercar and motorsport brands, Mono is a luxury product that owners can tailor to suit their needs. From performance to unique vehicle aesthetics, drivers are offered a truly bespoke buying experience – every single car rolled out of the BAC factory is a one-of-one vehicle.

Now with dealership agreements in the UK (luxury dealer group H.R. Owen), USA (Manhattan Motorcars in New York, Tactical Fleet in Texas and Platinum Motorcars in Michigan), Hong Kong, Canada (Pfaff Automotive Group), Japan, Mexico, Poland, South Korea and Indonesia, BAC exports 80% of the cars it produces to over 40 different countries across five continents.

Social Media and Online

Instagram: @DiscoverMono

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DiscoverMono

Twitter: @DiscoverMono

YouTube: www.youtube.com/DiscoverMono

Website: www.bac-mono.com

About Platinum Motorcars

For over a decade, Platinum Motorcars (PMC) has been delivering a unique and world-class experience for automotive enthusiasts, whether it be the purchase or lease of an exotic or luxury vehicle, or curating client driving experiences on some of the best roads and race tracks in the country. Based in Birmingham, Mich., PMC is the exclusive dealer in the Midwest for Briggs Automotive Company's (BAC) Mono supercar and maintains an extensive inventory from brands like Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls Royce, and more. For more information or to view our inventory, visit www.pmcdetroit.com

Social Media and Online

Instagram: @Platinum__Motorcars

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PlatinumMotorcars

Website: https://www.pmcdetroit.com/

SOURCE Platinum Motorcars