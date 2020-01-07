Briggs Management Partners Expands Aerospace Supplier Advisory Business

Prior to joining Briggs, Mr. Mayborne held a number of leadership positions. At United Technologies/Collins Aerospace, he served as Senior Manager of Supplier Development and was instrumental in implementing the supplier development program which turns previously underperforming suppliers into gold suppliers. Mayborne was also served as Manager of Auxiliary Power Units and Fuel Controls, Assembly and Test, at UTC Hamilton Sundstrand. In this role, he was responsible for Quality, Efficiencies and On-Time Delivery (OTD) of Gas Turbine Engine Systems. With nearly 40 years of business improvement and supply chain optimization experience, Mayborne has dedicated his career to improving aerospace manufacturing supply chain performance. Mayborne proudly served as Petty Officer 2 nd Class in the United States Navy and is a graduate of National University.

"We are thrilled that Rus will be leading our aerospace team," said Dan Walsh, Senior Managing Partner at Briggs. "Rus's distinguished career, past performance and experience will benefit current and future Briggs clients and our entire team."

Mayborne will assume overall responsibility for the BMP Aerospace advisory practice. "I am excited to couple the skills I've developed over the years with the full suite of services that Briggs Management Partners offers," said Mayborne, "this combination will help suppliers deliver on-time with zero quality escapes."

Briggs Management Partners is focusing on supplier development and improvement to meet the growing demands of the aerospace industry. Since 2000, aviation traffic has increased by over 240%. For more information, visit briggsmp.com.

About Briggs Management Partners

Briggs Management Partners is one of the premier performance improvement and corporate restructuring advisory firms in the United States. Briggs Management Partners specializes in supporting companies in the aerospace & defense and food & consumer packaged goods verticals. The Briggs Management Partners leadership team is comprised of former business owners and executives with decades of experience.

