Bright Apps LLC Signs Agreement With Naval Warfare Center Pacific and Wins AFCEA Innovation Shark Tank

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Apps LLC is headed off to TechNetCyber in Baltimore, Maryland, May 14-16 with two big wins. With the announcement of the launch of QCloud Security Solutions, the team has signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and recently was announced as the winner of AFCEA Innovation Shark Tank Season three Episode one.

Bright Apps LLC is proud to announce the signing of a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the United States Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific to conduct research, testing, and evaluation related to Navy applications of quantum entropy, including the evaluation of the DATA's encryption capabilities on a stand-alone 4G/LTE mobile communications network.

"Bright Apps is excited to be part of this research to help push Quantum Technologies forward with the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and the United States." – Greg McGregor, CEO Bright Apps LLC

CEO, Greg McGregor, would then go on to participate in the AFCEA Innovation Shark Tank Season 3, episode 1. With a live online viewing audience, Bright Apps LLC would compete against 4 other innovative companies to be crowned winner and be invited to move forward to participate in the season finale.

"I was excited to be able to showcase the Bright Apps QCloud. I believe this innovative use of Quantum Entropy is going to be a game changer in security solutions." – Greg McGregor, CEO, Bright Apps LLC

Contact Bright Apps LLC for a free demo of Quantum Entropy Security Solutions visit QCloud page for more information.

About Naval Warfare Center Pacific

A landmark naval research facility in San Diego for more than 78 years, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) is comprised of more than 4,900 scientists, researchers, and engineers, and is a member of an exclusive team of research labs that make up the Department of Defense's brain trust.

NIWC Pacific's mission: To conduct research, development, engineering, and support of integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber, and space systems across all warfighting domains, and to rapidly prototype, conduct test and evaluation, and provide acquisition, installation, and in-service engineering support.www.spawar.navy.mil/pacific.

About AFCEA

AFCEA provides a forum for military, government and industry communities to collaborate so that technology and strategy align with the needs of those who serve.

We are a member-based, nonprofit international organization that has helped members advance information technology, communications and electronics capabilities since 1946. The association has 31,935 individual members, 140 chapters and 1,664 corporate members. https://www.afcea.org/site

About Bright Apps LLC

Bright Apps LLC specializes in Quantum Technology Solutions, AI, Blockchain and custom development, end-to-end software solutions. With decades of experience in creating innovative technology. With a group of highly skilled engineers we can work in any discipline you can imagine as well as providing graphic, IT consulting and biz-dev services. Experts in AWS; Azure; Google Cloud Platform; AI, Blockchain and Quantum Entropy Security Solutions.

For more information, visit Bright Apps LLC www.brightappsllc.com

Media Contact:

Valorie Robles

Email: info@BrightAppsllc.com

SOURCE Bright Apps LLC

Related Links

https://brightappsllc.com

