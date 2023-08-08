Bright Business and Wild Horse Labs® Inc. announces the launch of the Bright Business Accelerator in Oceanside, California

OCEANSIDE, Calif. and RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Business and Wild Horse Labs® Inc. are pleased to announce their partnership to deliver innovative programs for businesses. By combining Bright Business' industry-leading provider of providing programs designed to help entrepreneurs avoid failure, generate traction, and manifest their purpose with Wild Horse Labs' expertise, connections, and money in accelerating business growth, the two companies are collaborating to bring unprecedented value and support.

For more information about the September – October 2023 Bright Business Accelerator in Oceanside, California: https://brsiness.com.

Florin Diumea, Founder of Bright Business: "We are excited to collaborate with Wild Horse Labs and leverage with us their deep understanding of how to accelerate business growth. Our partnership will enable us to offer cutting-edge programs to help entrepreneurs accelerate their profitable growth."

"We are thrilled to partner with Bright Business to offer their proven programs in North San Diego County," said Mike Miller, Principal, Wild Horse Labs. "Our collaboration will enable us together to provide innovative programs that meet the evolving needs of entrepreneurs, while driving growth and profitability for both all."

The partnership between Bright Business and Wild Horse Labs will focus on advising, providing needed support, and resources necessary to help entrepreneurs grow profitably. Through this collaboration, the two organizations, with their connections, will leverage their complementary strengths to develop innovative solutions that address the most pressing challenges facing entrepreneurs today.

About Bright Business

Start your business revolution

Bright Business (Brsiness) specializes in integrating purpose at the core of business models, strategizing impactful journeys, and designing pathways to successful exits. "Partnering with Bright Business ensures you're in expert hands, guided by a tried-and-true methodology that has empowered and connected over 300 purpose-driven entrepreneurs across Europe and Southern California.

By blending the words "bright" and "business" into "Brsiness," it emphasizes the importance of entrepreneurial endeavors that are forward-thinking, ethical, and purpose-driven businesses. It reflects the belief that businesses should strive to be not only successful but also socially responsible and environmentally conscious. "Brsiness" serves as a call to action, urging individuals to bring brightness and innovation to their business practices and make a meaningful difference in the world through their entrepreneurial pursuits.

We are collaborating with the City of Riverside to introduce community business accelerators. Together, we are equipping local entrepreneurs with Bright Business methodologies to foster growth, inclusion, and innovation in the Riverside business landscape. We are also thrilled to announce our partnership with the City of Ontario Entrepreneurship Incubator. This initiative will integrate Bright Business methodologies nurturing a new wave of purpose-driven business leaders in the community."

About Wild Horse Labs Inc.

When you need Expertise - Connections – Money

Wild Horse Labs® Inc. is a leader in advising businesses how to grow profitably, with leadership development support. Our company provides business owners and their teams with customized solutions they need to assess and grow their businesses, including interactive coaching, resources, and online support. Wild Horse Labs Inc. is based in Oceanside, Los Angeles, Irvine, and San Diego, and Riverside, California, and has advised and coached 1,000's of businesses worldwide, in person or virtually. We have alliances in Africa, Spain, Romania, and South Korea.

