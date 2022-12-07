Fifth-ever female Master Sommelier worldwide, who shares Bright Cellars' mission to bring the joy of wine to everyone, to focus on down-to-earth consumer education



MILWAUKEE, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Cellars, a top wine subscription service, today announced the appointment of Catherine Fallis as the brand's first Master Sommelier. As the fifth woman in the world to earn the rare and coveted Master Sommelier certification, Fallis brings over 25 years of experience from nearly every facet of wine, spanning sommelier to salesperson, supplier and distributor manager, author, speaker, critic, judge and advocate. Most recently, she launched Planet Grape Wine Review, America's first female-led wine review platform, aiming to make wine more approachable and accessible.

Bright Cellars Appoints Catherine Fallis as First Master Sommelier

Fallis and Bright Cellars are kindred spirits, and she joins the company at the ideal time, as it doubles down on its mission to bring the joy of wine to everyone. Bright Cellars believes that while joy and wine have been intrinsically linked for generations, modern day "wine culture" has made learning about wine unnecessarily stuffy, frustrating, and inaccessible. Bright Cellars' down-to-earth approach is visible from the start, in the two-minute, seven-question, "non-wine" onboarding quiz for new members that matches the right wines to individual tastes.

Fallis will help spearhead education and selection efforts for Bright Cellars, which blends and bottles its own wines from grapes sourced from the world's top growing regions, and in doing so, offers exceptional value. Fallis will work closely with the brand's executive and education teams to develop content that helps subscribers better know its more than 100 wine brands and 750 wine labels – and the world of wine in general – from tasting videos to virtual panel events and direct interaction with members.

"Catherine has made her name by bringing wine down to earth, which is what Bright Cellars is about, period full stop," says Joe Megibow, Bright Cellars' CEO. "She strikes a rare balance between expertise and relatability, which makes her ideal to help deliver on our promise to make wine accessible to everyone. And her credentials speak for themselves."

"There are two things I feel strongly about, and that's great tasting, quality wine at any price, and helping people get to know and enjoy wine for all the right reasons," says Fallis. "Bright Cellars shares those passion points, and its unrivaled commitment to education, personalization and customer service energizes me. It cultivates an unpretentious community of wine lovers, and I can't wait to get to work."

About Bright Cellars

Bright Cellars is a monthly wine subscription committed to helping people discover wines they love with a simple 7 question quiz that matches consumers to wines that fit their taste profile. Bright Cellars' mission is to inspire and educate a new generation of wine lovers by delivering a transformative, personalized wine experience. Learn more at: www.brightcellars.com.

SOURCE Bright Cellars