Bright Cellars Launches Its First Line of Premium Bottled Cocktails: "Day & Night" Margaritas

Line debuts with two full-flavored recipes, lime and strawberry, making it easier than ever to serve and enjoy the classic cocktail

MILWAUKEE, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaritas are America's favorite cocktail for a reason. They're delicious to sip but can be a hassle to make, especially for a crowd. Bright Cellars, the wine club for real people, is changing the game with its new line of "Day & Night" bottled margaritas. No juicing, measuring or shaking required.

Day & Night Margaritas come in two fruit-forward recipes: classic lime and fresh strawberry. Both come ready-to-serve in full-sized 750ml bottles – the same size wine comes in – making them easy to share or store in the fridge for the next round.

Day & Night Margaritas, available exclusively at Bright Cellars.

Handcrafted in Jalisco, Mexico, they are made from the same blue Weber agave plants as Tequila. The plant's "honey water" is fermented and filtered rather than distilled, and the result is a vegan-friendly, gluten-free, 15% ABV agave wine margarita.

"Bright Cellars is known for making wine easy to enjoy, but we also know that our customers have occasions for mixed drinks as well. So we approached high-quality margaritas the same way we approach wine – by offering products matched to our customers tastes," said Joe Megibow, CEO of Bright Cellars. "Day & Night offers a simple, flavor-forward way to enjoy America's favorite cocktail. And this margarita is terrific. It starts with phenomenal agave, already blended and bottled up in wine-sized bottles that are made to share. Simply pop open, add ice and invite your friends."

For those looking for a little serving inspiration, Bright Cellars' Master Sommelier, Catherine Fallis, offers tastes and delicious food pairings for each:

Day & Night Classic Lime Margarita

Tastes: Sweet-tart, tangy and refreshing with notes of lime zest, guava, pear and sea salt

Suggested Pairings: Firecracker Chicken, Burritos or Fish Tacos

Day & Night Fresh Strawberry Margarita

Tastes: Sweet and silky with notes of pear, passionfruit and strawberry

Suggested Pairings: Curry, Chicken Mole or Empanadas

Day & Night Margaritas are available exclusively at Bright Cellars. Members can purchase them for $15.73 per bottle as an add-on to their subscription or in four, six or 12 bottle boxes. Non-members can purchase boxes with a single flavor or mixed flavors for $18.50 per bottle.

For more information on Bright Cellars and Day & Night Margaritas, visit www.brightcellars.com.

About Bright Cellars

Bright Cellars is the wine club for real people, built on a simple premise: there is no 'right wine' or right way to enjoy wine. Instead, Bright Cellars helps people discover the wines they love and delivers them to their doorstep. It all starts with a seven-question quiz and powerful algorithm, based on feedback from more than 600,000 customers, that sets people up on first dates with wines they'll love. Over time, taste preferences and profiles get sharper as more wines are reviewed, ranked and rated as customers learn more about them, and about themselves. Bright Cellars wines are selected from more than 90 countries, custom finished to their mile-high standards, and many taste-tested and approved by its Master Sommelier and team of experts. Learn more at: www.brightcellars.com.

SOURCE Bright Cellars