Bright Cellars Searches for America's Worst Home Bartender

To celebrate its new Day & Night ready-to drink margaritas, which never need a mixologist, Bright Cellars seeks out the most epic home bar fails

MILWAUKEE, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've ever squeezed the last drips from a sad, brown lime, or emptied the dregs of a neon green sports drink into a shot of tequila, Day & Night margaritas from Bright Cellars has just the drink, and the challenge, for you.

The brand-new, ready to drink, just-add-ice margarita brand, which takes all the guesswork out of making insanely great margaritas, is on the hunt for America's Worst Home Bartender. Entering is as simple as posting a video or image of your sad home bar situation or lack of mixology skills, with the tag #AmericasWorstHomeBartender on Instagram. From fridge-top "bar cart" images to "if it has two things in it, then it's a cocktail" recipe videos, all aspiring (or not) home bartenders of legal drinking age are invited to take their best – make that, worst – shot.

And as it turns out, America's Worst Home Bartender may not be too difficult to find. According to a new survey from Bright Cellars, when it comes to home bar or bar cart setups, 40% of Americans say, "does my stovetop count?" while nearly as many say their bar cart is just for show.

To the winner will go the spoils: round-trip airfare for two to Mexico, home to the premium, Jalisco-grown Weber agave plants that beat at the heart of Day & Night margaritas, available now in both all-natural, gluten-free, Classic Lime and Fresh Strawberry flavors at 15% ABV. Just add ice, sip back and enjoy. And since Day & Night margaritas come in made-for-sharing, 750-ml bottles, add "invite my marg-loving friends" to that list.

"We launched Day & Night margaritas to make enjoying America's favorite cocktail as easy as humanly possible," said Joe Megibow, CEO of Bright Cellars. "To that point, we apologize that we are unable to provide the ice. Sorry. But we don't apologize for how great they taste, ice or not."

Best of all, any margarita fan of legal drinking age can win, whether they enter or not. Visitors to the sweepstakes info hub will find a code that unlocks 10% savings on Day & Night margaritas through August 8th.

About Bright Cellars

Bright Cellars is the wine club for real people, built on a simple premise: there is no 'right wine' or right way to enjoy wine. Instead, Bright Cellars helps people discover the wines they love and delivers them to their doorstep. It all starts with a seven-question quiz and powerful algorithm, based on feedback from more than 600,000 customers, that sets people up on first dates with wines they'll love. Over time, taste preferences and profiles get sharper as more wines are reviewed, ranked, and rated as customers learn more about them, and about themselves. Bright Cellars wines are selected from more than 90 countries, custom finished to their mile-high standards, and many taste-tested and approved by its Master Sommelier and team of experts. Learn more at: www.brightcellars.com.

