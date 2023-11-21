Bright Data Reveals the Most Popular Purchases in the Gifting Economy

Report reveals 2023 holiday market trends ahead of the most popular gift-buying days of the year

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bright Data, the market-leading web data platform, released a new report on the most popular gifts bought on Amazon ahead of the 2023 holiday season. The study, Finding the Perfect Gift: Analyzing Online Marketplace Data, reveals top trends in the gift market ahead of the holiday season. The report's findings use data to predict popular gifting trends across diverse categories such as kitchen gadgets, personal items, outdoor novelties, hair and skin care products, and more.

Key Trends Revealed for the 2023 Holiday Season:

  • Diverse Preferences: The study underscores the diverse nature of consumer preferences in the global gift market, evident in the popularity of items ranging from kitchen gadgets to outdoor gear. The simultaneous appeal of both high-tech outdoor gadgets and retro hobbyist items showcases a wide spectrum of interests in what qualifies as a "gift".
  • Breaking Stereotypes: A clear trend emerges in breaking away from traditional stereotypes when it comes to parents. The absence of stereotypical "mom" gifts like kitchen implements and the popular choices for dads, which include DIY kits and wellness-focused items, exemplify a departure from conventional gift norms.
  • Wellness Focus: The popularity of gifts promoting self-care is growing. Examples include wellness products like Shiatsu Massagers and bath bombs among top gifts for moms and dads.
  • Brand Trust: Established brands play a pivotal role in shaping consumer choices when it comes to gift-giving. The dominance of well-known brands like Fitbit, Cuisinart, and Revlon exemplifies the strong correlation between brand trust and popularity, indicating consumers' reliance on familiar and reputable names.
  • Tech Integration and Nostalgia: The persistence of tech-savvy outdoor items, such as waterproof action cameras, points to a desire to integrate modern technology with outdoor experiences. Simultaneously, the revival of retro items like Polaroid cameras illustrates a nostalgic appeal.

 "With millions of choices, understanding the pulse of popular gifting trends enhances the joy of both giving and receiving during this festive season," says Or Lenchner, CEO of Bright Data. "As the excitement builds for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, our report serves as a compass, guiding you towards the most sought-after treasures on Amazon."

These insights underscore the importance of considering the ever-changing nature of the market, and evolving consumer preferences.

See the full report for trending insights on popular product categories and the methodology.

