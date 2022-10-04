Bright Direction Dental Announces Nisheeth Singh as Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Direction Dental (BDD) is pleased to appoint Nisheeth Singh its Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Singh joined BDD as Chief Operating Officer in late 2020. He will be responsible for overseeing the continued growth of BDD as it strives to become the partner of choice for Midwest based Dentists.

"His mission-driven leadership style, passion for building high-quality teams, expertise in healthcare, and vision for the organization will help position Bright Direction Dental as a world-class dental support organization that can stand apart in a sea of sameness," says board member Ryan Griffith.

In his time as COO, Singh led numerous foundational initiatives, including helping create BDD's mission and core values and working with the leadership team to build a scalable support platform. He has also contributed to driving the organization's rapid growth, doubling in size in each of the last two years.

Singh began his career in engineering and consulting before moving into healthcare operations. Over the last 15 years, he's held executive-level roles at transformational healthcare companies, including IDEXX laboratories, Surgical Care Affiliates, Vein Clinics of America, and Athletico. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee and a Master of Science degree from Northwestern University.

About Bright Direction Dental:

Bright Direction Dental (BDD) is a Chicago-based premier dental support organization (DSO) that proudly partners with exceptional dental practices in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri. BDD was created to transform the dental experience for patients, clinicians, and its support teams, with over 20 partner dental practices. Our team builds deeper relationships and provides the highest level of support to our valued partners and patients. For more information, please visit brightdirectiondental.com.

