Bright Future Ahead: Global Preschool or Child Care Market to Hit $16.6 Billion by 2030

This report indicates that the global market for Preschool or Child Care, estimated at US$6.4 billion in 2022, is projected to reach a size of US$16.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The Preschool or Child Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 billion in 2022.

in 2022. China , the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 billion by the year 2030, with a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of by the year 2030, with a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada , each forecast to grow at 9% and 10.8% CAGR respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

and , each forecast to grow at 9% and 10.8% CAGR respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR within Europe .

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Preschool or Child Care market across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. It offers an independent analysis of annual sales in US$ million and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for each region, spanning the years 2022 through 2030.

The report includes influencer market insights, world market trajectories, and a review of key competitors' percentage market share in 2022. It also assesses the competitive market presence for players worldwide in 2022.

The report provides special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of the zero-COVID policy in China and its "bumpy" reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of a recession. It also offers insights into global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares, market presence across multiple geographies, and online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates.

The report features a total of 43 select competitors, including companies like Children's Tree House, EuroKids International Private Limited, Kangaroo Kids Education Ltd., Little Einsteins, Little Elly, Modern Montessori International, SatNav Preschools Pvt. Ltd., SHEMROCK Group of Preschools, Smartkidz Educare India Pvt. Ltd., and Zee Learn Limited.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 274 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7 % Regions Covered Global

